Architectural Designer at Massmart

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design
- Reporting into the Senior Architectural Designer, receive design briefs from the Store Development teams, conceptualize, present, design, specify and document all store building elements
- Engage with external design professionals to establish specifications as may be required
- Seek and maintain a design approach and methodology that is adopted across all Formats under the Massmart Retail and Massmart Wholesale banners
- Constantly consider and propose opportunities for cross banner and format standardization in respect of the store building elements and specifications to capitalize on group purchasing leverage and operational efficiency
Knowledge
- Technical expertise in the Architectural Design environment including appropriate architectural draughting skills
- Stay abreast of latest construction and architectural methodologies and technologies always keeping in mind:
- Cost efficiency and value for money always targeting a below budget outcome
- Use of locally sourced and readily available raw materials and finishes
- Ease of build and manufacture
- Public and store staff safety
- Durability
- Ease of and or minimal maintenance
- Operational practicality
- Sustainability
- Strong proficiency in architectural, technical design, 3D, BIM, and presentation software, including but not limited to AutoCAD, Revit, Sketch-up & Photoshop for the production of two and three dimensional presentations and the realistic digital rendering of all building spaces.
Collaboration
- Providing the professional and detailed architectural design expertise as a group support service adopting a collaborative team approach in a spirit of service excellence
- Working closely with the Format store designers and store format leads within the Massmart Group to develop the optimal building designs for new stores, the refurbishment and remodeling of stores, and the regular updating of as-built drawings
- Implementing an approachable and creative environment for the resolution and optimization of issues as may be raised or required by the various business divisions including operations, merchants and marketing
- Assist the Massmart Store Development Project Managers in respect of design or technical queries, clarifications, drawing updates, etc. related to the building elements of Store Development projects
- Attend project design coordination meetings, site meetings and other meetings as may be required on building projects
Documentation
- Develop and continuously maintain:
- detailed digital two and three dimensional building drawings documenting all building elements and specifications for all the Massmart Formats and chains
- a library of all building element standard specifications and store prototype designs for all Massmart Formats for the planning, budgeting and cost planning of store projects
Coordination
- Coordinate and ensure the timeous formal/contractual issue of design information to external professional consultants, contractors and suppliers in accordance with project programmes and deadlines
- Timeously review and provide sign-off of drawings as supplied by external professional consultants, contractors and suppliers to ensure that no delays occur
- Inspect mock-ups and or building site works to ensure compliance with design intent and specifications
- Sign-off the satisfactory completion of building works on completion prior to hand-over and acceptance by Massmart
Compliance
- In respect of all architectural building elements:
- Ensure strict adherence in respect of all the Massmart Compliance Division’s requirements including Anti-Corruption, Audit and Ethics
- Ensure Compliance with National Standards & Regulations, including the Occupational, Food, Health and Safety requirements
Standards
- Keep abreast of the latest architectural designs and retail trends, both locally and internationally
- Adopt a philosophy of continuous improvement across all aspects of the building components including continuous investigation, testing and proposing the implementation of the latest design tools and technical IT software to improve the quality of manufacturing and construction documentation, together with presentation capabilities
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Relevant degree, diploma, certificate AND SACAP Registration to min PrsArchT and 10 Years’ Architectural Design Experience. Retail experience is advantageous Competencies and Skills
- Ensure customer / Member Centered Performance
- Ensure Execution & Achieve Results
- Ensure Planning & Improvement
- Build & Influence Team
- Adapt & Learn
- Continuous improvement
- Architectural Design creativity
- Building knowledge and experience
- Organizational and administrative discipline
- Professionalism
- Strengthen Reputation and Local Involvement
- Manage and Leverage Talent
- Train & Develop Talent
- Network Internally and Externally
Desired Skills:
- Architectural Design
- technical design
- BIM
- Architectural Details
- 3D Studio Max
- AutoCAD Architecture
- Revit
- SketchUp
- Photoshop
- SACAP Registration to min PrsArchT
- PrsArchT
- Architectural Designing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- More than 10 years Architectural Draughting
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- The South African Council for the Architectural Profession