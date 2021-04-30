Artisan – Millwright/Fitter

EDUCATION
- Matric (Grade 12) or recognized equivalent qualification.
- Must have passed a relevant trade test as a qualified Artisan
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 2 years’ experience within a Manufacturing / production related facility.
- Good understanding of PLC’s and general programming (Siemens S5/S7 preferably) would be an added advantage
- Strong mechanical skills and knowledge Good knowledge of LEAN Manufacturing.
KEY TASKS AND ACTIVITIES
- Maintenance of machinery and plant as a whole to ensure continued mechanical operation performance.
- Ensure preventative maintenance scheduled is actioned and adhered to. Report all challenges to the Maintenance Manager.
- Ensure Job Cards issued by the Maintenance Manager or generated on the production floor are actioned and returned to the Maintenance Manager daily.
- Complete all downtime reports as well as planned maintenance schedules for the allocated lines.
- Identify improvements to be made on all aspects of the production lines technically.
- To comply with the standby schedule, safety requirements as prescribed by Greif and any requirements of the OHS Act that are indicated as their responsibilities by the Maintenance Manager.
- Ensure a root cause analysis is conducted for stops experienced on the production line.
- Ensure quality at source is maintained to drive a positive outcome in the production process