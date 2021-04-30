Our client, a well-known entity in the Engineering/Manufacturing industry is looking for a Bookkeeper to join their team.
Responsibilities include:
- Preparing and posting month end journals
- Preparing the monthly VAT return
- Monthly review of suppler reconciliations
- Weekly review of payroll and supplier payments
- Approval of purchase orders
- Monthly general ledger reconciliations
- Assisting with administration of jobs i.e. opening & closing, reallocating costs etc.
- Weekly cash book reconciliation review
- Weekly daily balancing
- Processing of weekly wages in VIP
- Reporting:
- Queries from Financial Manager on monthly management accounts as well as supplementary reports thereto
- Monthly sales by customer & exports by country
- Quarterly SARB report
- Assisting the Financial Manager with budgets & forecasts
- Maintaining the fixed asset register
- Being the liaison for all Syspro queries
- Assisting the Financial Manager with drafting and implementing policies and procedures
- Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual income tax pack
- Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual IT14 SD submission
- Ad hoc reporting as required by the Financial Manager and Head Office
Desired Skills:
- VIP
- Syspro