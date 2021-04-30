Bookkeeper

Apr 30, 2021

Our client, a well-known entity in the Engineering/Manufacturing industry is looking for a Bookkeeper to join their team.

Responsibilities include:

  • Preparing and posting month end journals
  • Preparing the monthly VAT return
  • Monthly review of suppler reconciliations
  • Weekly review of payroll and supplier payments
  • Approval of purchase orders
  • Monthly general ledger reconciliations
  • Assisting with administration of jobs i.e. opening & closing, reallocating costs etc.
  • Weekly cash book reconciliation review
  • Weekly daily balancing
  • Processing of weekly wages in VIP
  • Reporting:
  • Queries from Financial Manager on monthly management accounts as well as supplementary reports thereto
  • Monthly sales by customer & exports by country
  • Quarterly SARB report
  • Assisting the Financial Manager with budgets & forecasts
  • Maintaining the fixed asset register
  • Being the liaison for all Syspro queries
  • Assisting the Financial Manager with drafting and implementing policies and procedures
  • Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual income tax pack
  • Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual IT14 SD submission
  • Ad hoc reporting as required by the Financial Manager and Head Office

Desired Skills:

  • VIP
  • Syspro

