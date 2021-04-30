Bookkeeper

Our client, a well-known entity in the Engineering/Manufacturing industry is looking for a Bookkeeper to join their team.

Responsibilities include:

Preparing and posting month end journals

Preparing the monthly VAT return

Monthly review of suppler reconciliations

Weekly review of payroll and supplier payments

Approval of purchase orders

Monthly general ledger reconciliations

Assisting with administration of jobs i.e. opening & closing, reallocating costs etc.

Weekly cash book reconciliation review

Weekly daily balancing

Processing of weekly wages in VIP

Reporting:

Queries from Financial Manager on monthly management accounts as well as supplementary reports thereto

Monthly sales by customer & exports by country

Quarterly SARB report

Assisting the Financial Manager with budgets & forecasts

Maintaining the fixed asset register

Being the liaison for all Syspro queries

Assisting the Financial Manager with drafting and implementing policies and procedures

Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual income tax pack

Assisting the Financial Manager with preparing the annual IT14 SD submission

Ad hoc reporting as required by the Financial Manager and Head Office

Desired Skills:

VIP

Syspro

Learn more/Apply for this position