Business Analyst
Apr 30, 2021
A short term (9 months) contract exist for a BA within a International Mining Company at the Johannesburg Campus
|BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
• Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
• SQL Database experience (optional)
|3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
• Experience with Mining Systems
• IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
• Basic IT skills to support hardware, software and understanding of networks
• Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
• Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
• Exposure to Agile software development
• Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
• Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
Full job spec will be supplied on request
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related