Business Developer Defense and Engineering

A well-established International Defense company is seeking an exceptional, overachieving, target driven Business Developer, to further their footprint and market share. The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through boosting sales, developing products and solutions, while forging strong relationships with clients. Must be willing to travel internationally and/or immigrate.

Minimum requirements:

Matric with distinctions (4+) (Non-Negotiable.)

Completed degree BEng (Preferred degrees) (Non-Negotiable): BEng

(Preferred degrees) (Non-Negotiable): Last choice degrees(BCom Investment Management, BCom Accounting Sciences, BCom Financial Services).

Must have finished degree in the given amount of years.

Own reliable transport.

Must be willing to travel internationally and/or immigrate.

Must be willing and able to work more than just office hours depending on workload and designated region time differences.

Well presented.

Strong communication skills and IT fluency.

Experience in sales, marketing, or related field.

Required Skills:

Fast learner.

Ability to manage complex projects and multi-task.

Adaptability.

Excellent organizational skills.

Societal awareness and sensitivity.

Ability to flourish with minimal guidance, be proactive, and handle uncertainty.

Good business acumen.

Plenty of initiative.

Negotiation skills.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction.

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.

Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings.

Finding and developing new markets and improving sales.

Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives.

Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.

Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.

Prepare sales contracts ensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines.

Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met.

Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills.

Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support

Learn more/Apply for this position