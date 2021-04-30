C# Developer

Apr 30, 2021

My client is currently looking for developers that comes from a C#/.Net environment. You don’t have to have much experience, but a degree or diploma is essential. The client is looking to employ 2 developers in either Johannesburg (Randburg) or Cape Town (Tokai). They develop custom software solutions for companies within many industries.

Current Technology Stack:
C#, .NET, SOAP, WCF, Rest, SQL, Jscript, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap

Your responsibilities:
? Design, develop, test, and deploy custom software applications on different technologies and platforms.
? Maintain and manage existing source code.
? Review and improve code.
? Gather customer software requirements, quote and develop related software applications.
? Assist and support fellow team members on multiple projects.

Years’ experience?

  • 0-3 years experience. We prefer working with younger staff as our current staff compliment is quite young.
  • Is the role fully remote?
  • They work remotely most of the time, but do need you in the office once or twice a week at least.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NEt
  • SQL
  • SOAP
  • WCF

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Regular increases
  • Annual Bonus
  • Life Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position