C# Developer

My client is currently looking for developers that comes from a C#/.Net environment. You don’t have to have much experience, but a degree or diploma is essential. The client is looking to employ 2 developers in either Johannesburg (Randburg) or Cape Town (Tokai). They develop custom software solutions for companies within many industries.

Current Technology Stack:

C#, .NET, SOAP, WCF, Rest, SQL, Jscript, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap

Your responsibilities:

? Design, develop, test, and deploy custom software applications on different technologies and platforms.

? Maintain and manage existing source code.

? Review and improve code.

? Gather customer software requirements, quote and develop related software applications.

? Assist and support fellow team members on multiple projects.

Years’ experience?

0-3 years experience. We prefer working with younger staff as our current staff compliment is quite young.

Is the role fully remote?

They work remotely most of the time, but do need you in the office once or twice a week at least.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NEt

SQL

SOAP

WCF

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Regular increases

Annual Bonus

Life Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position