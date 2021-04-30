C# Developer

My client is currently looking for developers that comes from a C#/.Net environment. You don’t have to have much experience, but a degree or diploma is essential. The client is looking to employ 2 developers in either Johannesburg (Randburg) or Cape Town (Tokai). They develop custom software solutions for companies within many industries.
Current Technology Stack:
C#, .NET, SOAP, WCF, Rest, SQL, Jscript, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap
Your responsibilities:
? Design, develop, test, and deploy custom software applications on different technologies and platforms.
? Maintain and manage existing source code.
? Review and improve code.
? Gather customer software requirements, quote and develop related software applications.
? Assist and support fellow team members on multiple projects.
Years’ experience?
- 0-3 years experience. We prefer working with younger staff as our current staff compliment is quite young.
- Is the role fully remote?
- They work remotely most of the time, but do need you in the office once or twice a week at least.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NEt
- SQL
- SOAP
- WCF
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Regular increases
- Annual Bonus
- Life Insurance