Calling all Career Starters at Capital Growth

All Matriculants & Graduates are welcome! Marketing Company has designed a platform for youthful ambitious individuals who want to start a career within the sales& leadership industry.

Minimum to no experience required as we provide adequate training to successful applicants.

6 Openings currently. Cut off is the end June.

Basic Requirements:

Sales Driven

Great Attitude

Well Spoken

Confident

Student Mentality

Valid SA ID

Senior Certificate

Applicants must be living in & around Cape Town/Bo Kaap region.

Career growth is well-paced and realistic, based on how well you learn & apply.

Desired Skills:

communication

team oriented

Sales

client

Career Path

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Learn more/Apply for this position