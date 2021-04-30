Calling all Career Starters at Capital Growth

All Matriculants & Graduates are welcome! Marketing Company has designed a platform for youthful ambitious individuals who want to start a career within the sales& leadership industry.
Minimum to no experience required as we provide adequate training to successful applicants.
6 Openings currently. Cut off is the end June.
Basic Requirements:
Sales Driven
Great Attitude
Well Spoken
Confident
Student Mentality
Valid SA ID
Senior Certificate
Applicants must be living in & around Cape Town/Bo Kaap region.
Career growth is well-paced and realistic, based on how well you learn & apply.
Desired Skills:
- communication
- team oriented
- Sales
- client
- Career Path
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year