Center-Based Online English tutors (Umhlanga) at MPC Connect

Fresh Graduates Required: Centre-Based English Tutors
We are a BPO Solutions company and specialise in online Language Tuition across the globe. We are currently recruiting graduates to join our vibrant centre based in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban.
REQUIREMENTS
– Completed Bachelor’s Degree in any field
– Neutral English accent
-Good communication skills
-No Experience Required as FREE TRAINING will be provided
Only applicants who meet the above criteria will be considered.
The following Shifts are available:
Full Time
Nightshift Mon to Friday (00:00 to 08:30) – R7500 per month
Dayshift Mon to Friday (13:00 to 17:30) – R4000 per month
Dayshift Wed to Sunday (13:00 to 17:30) – R4500 per month
Part Time:
Dayshift Sat & Sun (08:00 to 17:30) – R4000 per month
Nightshift Sat & Sun (00:00 to 08:30) – R4000 per month
Dayshift Sat & Sun (13:00 to 17:30) – R2500 per month
Interested? Simply email your cv to [Email Address Removed]ld you not receive a response from us within 2 weeks, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Desired Skills:
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree