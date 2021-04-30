Claims Negotiator- Non Motor

The Claims Handler is responsible for coordinating and overseeing, managing, negotiation and settlement of the claim and is accountable for the finalisation of the claim end-to-end.
Matric
Minimum of 5 years within the claims environment
RE
Minimum of 60 FAIS Credits
Desired Skills:
- Fully Computer Literate (MS Excel & MS Word)
- Understanding of the claims process
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent negotiation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate