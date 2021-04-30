Claims Negotiator- Non Motor

Apr 30, 2021

The Claims Handler is responsible for coordinating and overseeing, managing, negotiation and settlement of the claim and is accountable for the finalisation of the claim end-to-end.

Matric
Minimum of 5 years within the claims environment
RE
Minimum of 60 FAIS Credits

Desired Skills:

  • Fully Computer Literate (MS Excel & MS Word)
  • Understanding of the claims process
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent negotiation skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

