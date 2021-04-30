Commercial Development and E-business Manager Africa

Primary objective of this position:

To oversee and drive commercial development in terms of Marketing, Recurring Revenue,Branding, Commercial Excellence and E-business across the Africa Region.

Principle Responsibilities:

Marketing and Commercial Development

Essential Qualifications & Experience:Qualifications:

? Degree in Marketing Management or similar.

? Ideally professionally qualified

? Digital marketing certificationsExperience:

? 5 – 7 years marketing experience working in a branded house environment, ideally inan international firm.

? Must have strong experience in managing digital marketing, with CMS, SEO and digital strategy development experience

? Strong experience in e-business and growing an e-commerce sales footprint

? Content management experience – PR, print and digital

? Minimum 3 years’ management experience

? Must have a broad range of marketing experience including traditional, digital, PRand communications

? A background in digital system implementation is an advantage, with experience in CRM

? Experience working in Sub-Saharan Africa is ideal

? Experience in B2B with some B2C experience.

? Successful track record in delivering innovative marketing strategies and campaigns

? Broad experience across traditional and digital marketing, and PR

? Must be willing to travel throughout Africa

? Experience managing multiple brands and multiple channels

? Good media contacts

? Experience in the security or construction / property development sector would be advantageous but not critical

Desired Skills:

Marketing Strategy

E – Commerce

commercial

commercial development

Digital Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is the largest global supplier of intelligent lock and security solutions.

