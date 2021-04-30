Commercial Development and E-business Manager Africa

Primary objective of this position:
To oversee and drive commercial development in terms of Marketing, Recurring Revenue,Branding, Commercial Excellence and E-business across the Africa Region.
Principle Responsibilities:
Marketing and Commercial Development
Essential Qualifications & Experience:Qualifications:
? Degree in Marketing Management or similar.
? Ideally professionally qualified
? Digital marketing certificationsExperience:
? 5 – 7 years marketing experience working in a branded house environment, ideally inan international firm.
? Must have strong experience in managing digital marketing, with CMS, SEO and digital strategy development experience
? Strong experience in e-business and growing an e-commerce sales footprint
? Content management experience – PR, print and digital
? Minimum 3 years’ management experience
? Must have a broad range of marketing experience including traditional, digital, PRand communications
? A background in digital system implementation is an advantage, with experience in CRM
? Experience working in Sub-Saharan Africa is ideal
? Experience in B2B with some B2C experience.
? Successful track record in delivering innovative marketing strategies and campaigns
? Broad experience across traditional and digital marketing, and PR
? Must be willing to travel throughout Africa
? Experience managing multiple brands and multiple channels
? Good media contacts
? Experience in the security or construction / property development sector would be advantageous but not critical
Desired Skills:
- Marketing Strategy
- E – Commerce
- commercial
- commercial development
- Digital Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is the largest global supplier of intelligent lock and security solutions.