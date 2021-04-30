Commercial Manager (Finance)
Looking for someone from the Sports betting/Online betting/Online gambling/Gaming industry.
Job Purpose:
The online sports betting division will lead the alternative gaming strategy and business objectives, providing thought leadership and advice on sports betting product performance, revenue growth, operational governance and service standards, as well as building strategic relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; and leading the integration of online sports betting projects into operations.
The Commercial Manager: will have accountability for leading, investigating, and managing commercial strategies to accelerate business growth; initiating and monitoring procedural controls; developing plans for expansion and business development, and conducting analyses to understand costings and the value of business projects, solutions and services in supporting the achievement of innovative and sustainable business goals. This will include sourcing of solution components; recording of approvals, agreements and procurement; negotiating and concluding contracts and service level agreements; managing supplier relationships and their compliance obligations (e.g. POPI, BBBEE, etc.); and managing financial, commercial, and pricing risks in line with Company standards , regulations and legislation.
The role will also have accountability and responsibility for providing leadership with regards the development and delivery of budget management, accounting, and tax administration processes as well as the reporting and the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve company assets and accurately report on financial results.
Education:
Registered Chartered Accountant (SAICA) or Master’s Degree in Business Administration or a Finance Degree
Experience:
- 12 years of relevant financial management experience including at least 5 years as a Financial Manager in the gaming industry, and exposure in putting together bids for new work and negotiating and agreeing to contracts.
- Track record of success in overseeing projects from inception to completion, management of diligence and identifying and mitigating risks involved
- Demonstrated analytical and effective decision making ability to prioritize and communicate with management on key objectives and tactics necessary to achieve business goals.
- Mastery of financial, accounting and tax concepts to facilitate the creation or review of in-depth financial models for new business proposals and development
- Strong knowledge of accounting and ability to understand, develop and analyze cash flows
- Driven individual who can work independently and consistently deliver accurate information on-time
- Ability to nurture relationships with clients throughout projects is crucial
- Positive, action-oriented, flexible, and innovative approach to management
Skills and Knowledge:
- Industry knowledge
- Knowledge of the Company’s Act; Labour & risk legislation
- Knowledge of statutory legal and tax requirements
- Strong technical knowledge including IFRS developments
- Strong knowledge of accounting systems
- Networking skills
- Business acumen
- Technological and digital acumen
- Business Intelligence and ROI analyses
- Proficient Computer Skills – MS Office; EGS
- Conceptualising
- Influencing Skills
- Managing Customer & Stakeholder relationships
- Innovating
- Decision-making
- Leading people
- Emotional Maturity
- Analysing
Key Performance Areas:
- Provide thought leadership, commercial advice and consultation on business portfolio nationally
- Responsible for preparing and conducting financial modelling, analyses and commercial plans to support the operationalisation of the current and future Revenue Growth and Optimisation Strategy for implementation across the business, including 5 year Capex requirements
- Develop the company budgets, and forecasts, and collaborate with management in aligning business plans to deliver objectives and targets accordingly
- Manage the financial, and tax functions for the business
- Conduct financial analyses and benchmark with leading financial trends and practice including economic trends and revenue opportunities; projecting acquisition and expansion prospects
- Conduct analyses of operational performance, identifying opportunities to create revenue and efficiencies with the aim of enhancing market share / competitiveness
- Co-ordinate internal and external financial audits across the Group
- Review financial risks (on Risk Register) quarterly and address mitigating and aggravating circumstances.
- Develop and embed financial policies, standards and processes for the business; ensuring the alignment and updating of tools and systems with new legislative and tax regulations
- Implement sufficient control measures (including systems and processes) & checks within each department to ensure accurate and timely reporting
- Monitor compliance to financial procedures, costs, controls and productivities across the business
- Complete relevant statutory returns
- Oversee the recording and consolidation of financial transactions to ensure the financial position is accurate, up-to-date and complete, and investigate any unusual variances relative to budget and previous year
- Oversee the consolidation and management of monthly and quarterly forecasts
- Oversee the consolidation and management of annual Budgets, forecasts & controls, and provide commentary on financial results
- Consolidate the Annual financial statement
- Provide value-adding recommendations to optimise financial performance (with regards product, process and practices).
- Compile and provide board packs, reports in line with management requirements that assists stakeholders in making relevant decisions e.g. trend analyses on performance in different areas of the business for specific timeframes
- Due diligence processes are facilitated and based on business intelligence analyses and insights to facilitate strategic decision-making and plans
- Partnerships built with the Gaming and Hospitality Business Segments and unit executive teams to develop, design and integrate innovative and sustainable business objectives and plans to grow and expand the business within the various operations
- Risk Analysis i.t.o impact on short term profit margins vs. long term sustainability is analysed and strategies put in place to mitigate risk, and be ready to handle unexpected situations
- Recognizes and provides insights on business trends, barriers, risks and opportunities that may impact the business based on macro-environmental and economic factors. These insights to be shared with all stakeholders across functions.
- Relationship agreements with key suppliers, business partners and sponsors are built, negotiated and managed to achieve the business objectives and leverage new opportunities and joint initiatives
Desired Skills:
- Financial analysis
- Analysis of sales figures
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
