Commercial Manager (Finance)

Looking for someone from the Sports betting/Online betting/Online gambling/Gaming industry.

Job Purpose:

The online sports betting division will lead the alternative gaming strategy and business objectives, providing thought leadership and advice on sports betting product performance, revenue growth, operational governance and service standards, as well as building strategic relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; and leading the integration of online sports betting projects into operations.

The Commercial Manager: will have accountability for leading, investigating, and managing commercial strategies to accelerate business growth; initiating and monitoring procedural controls; developing plans for expansion and business development, and conducting analyses to understand costings and the value of business projects, solutions and services in supporting the achievement of innovative and sustainable business goals. This will include sourcing of solution components; recording of approvals, agreements and procurement; negotiating and concluding contracts and service level agreements; managing supplier relationships and their compliance obligations (e.g. POPI, BBBEE, etc.); and managing financial, commercial, and pricing risks in line with Company standards , regulations and legislation.

The role will also have accountability and responsibility for providing leadership with regards the development and delivery of budget management, accounting, and tax administration processes as well as the reporting and the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve company assets and accurately report on financial results.

Education:

Registered Chartered Accountant (SAICA) or Master’s Degree in Business Administration or a Finance Degree

Experience:

12 years of relevant financial management experience including at least 5 years as a Financial Manager in the gaming industry, and exposure in putting together bids for new work and negotiating and agreeing to contracts.

Track record of success in overseeing projects from inception to completion, management of diligence and identifying and mitigating risks involved

Demonstrated analytical and effective decision making ability to prioritize and communicate with management on key objectives and tactics necessary to achieve business goals.

Mastery of financial, accounting and tax concepts to facilitate the creation or review of in-depth financial models for new business proposals and development

Strong knowledge of accounting and ability to understand, develop and analyze cash flows

Driven individual who can work independently and consistently deliver accurate information on-time

Ability to nurture relationships with clients throughout projects is crucial

Positive, action-oriented, flexible, and innovative approach to management

Skills and Knowledge:

Industry knowledge

Knowledge of the Company’s Act; Labour & risk legislation

Knowledge of statutory legal and tax requirements

Strong technical knowledge including IFRS developments

Strong knowledge of accounting systems

Networking skills

Business acumen

Technological and digital acumen

Business Intelligence and ROI analyses

Proficient Computer Skills – MS Office; EGS

Conceptualising

Influencing Skills

Managing Customer & Stakeholder relationships

Innovating

Decision-making

Leading people

Emotional Maturity

Analysing

Key Performance Areas:

Provide thought leadership, commercial advice and consultation on business portfolio nationally

Responsible for preparing and conducting financial modelling, analyses and commercial plans to support the operationalisation of the current and future Revenue Growth and Optimisation Strategy for implementation across the business, including 5 year Capex requirements

Develop the company budgets, and forecasts, and collaborate with management in aligning business plans to deliver objectives and targets accordingly

Manage the financial, and tax functions for the business

Conduct financial analyses and benchmark with leading financial trends and practice including economic trends and revenue opportunities; projecting acquisition and expansion prospects

Conduct analyses of operational performance, identifying opportunities to create revenue and efficiencies with the aim of enhancing market share / competitiveness

Co-ordinate internal and external financial audits across the Group

Review financial risks (on Risk Register) quarterly and address mitigating and aggravating circumstances.

Develop and embed financial policies, standards and processes for the business; ensuring the alignment and updating of tools and systems with new legislative and tax regulations

Implement sufficient control measures (including systems and processes) & checks within each department to ensure accurate and timely reporting

Monitor compliance to financial procedures, costs, controls and productivities across the business

Complete relevant statutory returns

Oversee the recording and consolidation of financial transactions to ensure the financial position is accurate, up-to-date and complete, and investigate any unusual variances relative to budget and previous year

Oversee the consolidation and management of monthly and quarterly forecasts

Oversee the consolidation and management of annual Budgets, forecasts & controls, and provide commentary on financial results

Consolidate the Annual financial statement

Provide value-adding recommendations to optimise financial performance (with regards product, process and practices).

Compile and provide board packs, reports in line with management requirements that assists stakeholders in making relevant decisions e.g. trend analyses on performance in different areas of the business for specific timeframes

Due diligence processes are facilitated and based on business intelligence analyses and insights to facilitate strategic decision-making and plans

Partnerships built with the Gaming and Hospitality Business Segments and unit executive teams to develop, design and integrate innovative and sustainable business objectives and plans to grow and expand the business within the various operations

Risk Analysis i.t.o impact on short term profit margins vs. long term sustainability is analysed and strategies put in place to mitigate risk, and be ready to handle unexpected situations

Recognizes and provides insights on business trends, barriers, risks and opportunities that may impact the business based on macro-environmental and economic factors. These insights to be shared with all stakeholders across functions.

Relationship agreements with key suppliers, business partners and sponsors are built, negotiated and managed to achieve the business objectives and leverage new opportunities and joint initiatives

Desired Skills:

Financial analysis

Analysis of sales figures

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Sports betting industry

Learn more/Apply for this position