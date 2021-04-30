Creative Manager

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to be the creative lead responsible for conceptualizing, creating, planning and delivering a strategic vision for internal and external stakeholders of the company and to lead innovation and creativity for the Marketing team.

Experience and Qualifications:

5 -7 years’ experience as a creative director

2-3 years’ experience in management

Proven track record and portfolio of successful creative campaigns

Marketing or related degree or diploma

Relevant creative and design qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Build and drive an innovative environment for the creative team to work within.

Take responsibility for the creative philosophy and standard of output across the Design Centre of Excellence.

Manage the creative tribes for the company.

Develop marketing strategies by examining stakeholder objectives, audience insights, planning, scheduling, and also completing design and production requirements for marketing and advertising – together with the Traffic Manager and Finance & Operations Manager.

Creative conceptualization for advertising and promotional campaigns.

Present concepts to the Group Marketing Executive team as well as other stakeholders.

Managing the CI of the company Brands.

Studio planning including overseeing several projects from start to finish within prescribed SLA’s.

Manage studio traffic for the company Brand to manage the outputs for the studio.

First pass creative evaluation to establish approval on projects prior to them being delivered.

Determine project content by reviewing and approving art and copy materials developed by staff.

Design and copywriting for the company as and when required.

Partner with stakeholders to keep them informed and provide creative support.

Understand the commercial aspects of the company Marketing department.

Improve quality and results by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes, recommending changes to art, copywriting, and production departments.

Enhance department and organizational reputation by establishing innovative solutions and exploring opportunities to add value to the company Brands.

Conduct monitoring and evaluation of the brand to understand the brand’s equity and marketplace performance.

Manage the company tribes and drive ongoing skills development and creative and design approaches.

Be fully versed with the latest best practice principles into creative and design thinking.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

