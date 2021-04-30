CREDIT ADMINISTRATOR EE Durban R20 000 per month

Large Building Retail Group seeks a Credit Administrator to be responsible for and effectively control the activities of the creditor’s function; to ensure effective & efficient risk management of the creditor’s book and ultimately achieving company profitability & objectives, in line with acceptable corporate governance standards. This is a EE appointment.

Main responsibility:

Responsibility for the effective administration of the creditor’s function by ensuring accurate allocation of all expenses.

Maintain updated cash flow forecast schedules at all times and ensuring accuracy thereof.

Control and management of all local EFT payments as well as completing all foreign payment instructions

Coordinating the timeous production of valid, accurate, and relevant financial information, reports, and records.

Maintaining an accurate database of forex currency and payment schedules

Capturing and reconciliation of all major and sundry creditors and tying up with GRN’s where required

Administering and reconciliation of the cash book

Controlling and reducing creditors aging days

Accuracy in completion of all account applications

Administering, verifying, and controlling all aspects associated with the company’s insurance portfolio in the scope of your function

Complying with established controls and authority levels in the scope of the function.

Efficient control and resolving of outstanding creditor queries and credit requests prior to 90 days aging

Ensuring close attention to detail and accuracy in the use of Navision and the scope of function

Managing and controlling all aspects of timorousness in month-end procedures

Attendance in and participation at stock takes, conference attendance, and training sessions

Any other duties and tasks as assigned by management from time to time.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Credit Control Management

Credit

Accounts Administration

