Creditors Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Plattekloof, Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced Creditors Administrator to join their company.
The purpose of this role is to ensure that creditors accounts are managed efficiently and that the correct processes are adhered to as per their Finance Policy
Responsibilities include:
- Processing of supplier invoices
- Supplier payments
- Cost of Sales and other accruals
- Administrative duties
- Adherence to company processes and procedures
Suitable candidates must meet the following requirements
- Compulsory 5 years’ working experience with Pastel
- 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Accuracy & Attention to Detail
- Communication Skills & Listening Skills
- Conflict Handling & Problem Solving
- Customer Care & Interpersonal Skills
- Deadline Orientated & Time Management
- Administration Skills
- Organisational Skills
- Ability to Prioritize Tasks
- Computer Literacy
- Diversity Management