Creditors Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Plattekloof, Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced Creditors Administrator to join their company.

The purpose of this role is to ensure that creditors accounts are managed efficiently and that the correct processes are adhered to as per their Finance Policy

Responsibilities include:

Processing of supplier invoices

Supplier payments

Cost of Sales and other accruals

Administrative duties

Adherence to company processes and procedures

Suitable candidates must meet the following requirements

Compulsory 5 years’ working experience with Pastel

3-5 years’ experience in a similar role

Accuracy & Attention to Detail

Communication Skills & Listening Skills

Conflict Handling & Problem Solving

Customer Care & Interpersonal Skills

Deadline Orientated & Time Management

Administration Skills

Organisational Skills

Ability to Prioritize Tasks

Computer Literacy

Diversity Management

