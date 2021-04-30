Datacentrix renews Trend Micro Platinum partner status

Datacentrix has once again secured the level of Platinum Partner with global leader in cybersecurity solutions Trend Micro. The company was the second local organisation to reach Platinum status initially in 2018.

Rudie Raath, chief security officer at Datacentrix, says: “Datacentrix has worked hard at upholding the required revenue goals, as well as the sales and technical skills to retain the Trend Micro Platinum Partner certification.

“In terms of the value we bring to the table, Datacentrix has a dedicated security team in place. Our industry-leading Security Operations Centre (SOC), used to monitor and defend customer ICT environments in real time against any potential security threats, provides additional in-depth insight.

“Datacentrix is committed to safeguarding South African organisations. To work so closely with a company that has been a cybersecurity leader, as identified by both Gartner and IDC, for more than 20 years, is a highly strategic component for our security business,” he adds.

“Using Trend Micro’s leading security solutions coupled with our engineers’ core expertise and integration specialisation, Datacentrix provides expert security services, delivering the very best protection for our clients’ environments – wherever their data resides. These services are complemented by our optimised virtualisation and cloud solutions, converged infrastructure solutions and complementary security solutions.”

Gareth Redelinghuys, sales lead for southern Africa and IOI at Trend, comments: “Trend Micro’s platinum status is attainable only by our most productive partners, and is by invitation only. Datacentrix is a highly valued local partner that has made a serious investment in its relationship with Trend Micro and, as such, we are most pleased to continue our relationship at the highest tier in our partner programme.”

As a Platinum Partner, Datacentrix offers Trend Micro hybrid cloud security, network security and end user protection solutions.