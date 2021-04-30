Developer – C# / .NET (Junior) at Parvana

Developer – C# / .Net (Junior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Developing software features.
- Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.
- Following the development process.
- Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.
- Taking part in the following:
- Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
- Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.
Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ years relevant experience.
- Experience in .Net (C# / VB.Net / ASP.Net / Core / MVC).
- Experience in JavaScript (Angular / Native).
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), SSRS.
- Cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure).
- Writing Unit Tests (NUnit, xUnit, Jasmine).
- Microservice architecture / patterns.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]