Developer – C# / .NET (Junior) at Parvana

Developer – C# / .Net (Junior) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Developing software features.

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

Following the development process.

Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.

Taking part in the following:

Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives. Collaborative-development and code-reviews. Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.

Skills / Experience:

2+ years relevant experience.

Experience in .Net (C# / VB.Net / ASP.Net / Core / MVC).

Experience in JavaScript (Angular / Native).

Experience in the following would be advantageous: SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), SSRS. Cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure). Writing Unit Tests (NUnit, xUnit, Jasmine). Microservice architecture / patterns.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position