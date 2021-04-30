Developer – C# / .NET (Team Lead) at Parvana

About the Client:

  • Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing software features.

  • Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

  • Following the development process.

  • Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.

  • Taking part in the following:

    • Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

    • Collaborative-development and code-reviews.

    • Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

  • Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

  • Managing / mentoring junior developers.

Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.

Skills / Experience:

  • 6+ years relevant experience.
  • Experience working in a Senior Team Lead role.
  • Experience in .Net (C# / VB.Net / ASP.Net / Core / MVC).
  • Experience in JavaScript (Angular / Native).
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), SSRS.
    • Cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure).
    • Writing Unit Tests (NUnit, xUnit, Jasmine).
    • Microservice architecture / patterns.

