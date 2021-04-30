DEVELOPMENT PROJECT MANAGER at Redpanda Software

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Development Project Manager will lead a multiple-disciplined Development Team, consisting of amongst others, Developers, BA’s, QA’s, Tech Leads, etc. Responsible for the end-to-end development and delivery of software solutions for their customer/s. The team is structured according to the SAFE Agile methodology and therefore the DPM also interfaces with other key role players outside the team. The DPM is responsible and accountable for ensuring that all the analysis, development and testing outputs meet the quality standards and business requirements throughout the Systems Development Life Cycle.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan and schedule high level delivery in conjunction with the Product Owner.

Contribute to the estimation sessions once the requirements have been gathered.

Drive the internal processes and ensure that they are adhered to.

Detailed reporting on delivery progress and roadblocks to the Senior Development Manager.

Internal and external progress reporting.

Accountable for the quality of the functionality delivered by their team by means of regression testing, unit testing, test automation and manual testing of functionality / defects.

Ensure that documentation is completed, both technical and business, and stored in the internal knowledge repository.

Continuously plan and monitor capacity of the team.

Proactively manage the sprint to ensure on time delivery.

Plan releases in conjunction with the Product Owner and other Development Project Managers on the account to ensure efficiency and defect free releases.

Ensure release notes are correct and up to date and sent to the Product Owner to communicate to the client.

Scheduling and prioritising of defects that are raised in conjunction with the Product Owner.

Responsible for project administrative duties – including but not limited to tracking costs of the team delivery, capacity planning, team velocity, management reporting.

Responsible for HR management of the team.

Responsible for the growth and development of team members.

Managing and working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

Drive the dual track sprint to ensure that the BA, QA and Technical Lead continuously elaborate business requirements on the Team Backlog as created and prioritised by the Product Owner according to the Definition of Ready.

Ensure the team delivers according to the Definition of Done requirement.

Collaborating with other Development Project Managers, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required.

Proactively monitor and manage QA fails to correct if necessary, during the sprint.

Support the team by ensuring that roadblocks are resolved speedily or raised with the correct parties for resolution.

Ensure the sprint ceremonies take place correctly – Standups, Planning, Review, Demos, Retrospectives and code reviews.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric required. Bachelors’ Degree or diploma in IT related field an advantage.

Experience in leading a team.

Experience in delivering complex / large customer projects.

Desired Skills:

Development

Project management

Software Development

Infrastructure Development

