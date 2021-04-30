Digital Production Manager

The prime purpose is to manage and deliver all Jisc marketing materials (print, digital, multimedia etc) arising from the marketing strategy and plans, within agreed timescales and budgets, managing the networks of internal andexternal suppliers in all areas.

A key element will be to develop and manage a production management system that adheres closely to groupbranding [URL Removed] crucial aspect will be to manage a range of complex relationships within the directorate, the wider groupand with external [URL Removed] digital production manager will sit in the Jisc group marketing area and the director Jisc group marketing willhold the formal reporting line.

Key accountabilities and role outputsResponsibilities will be expected to be developed and finalised over time and will include but will not be restrictedto:

? Managing and overseeing the production process, responsible for a closely managed and deliveredproduction schedule for all print, digital and multimedia products

Ensuring that the production is cost effective and competitive

? Ensuring that products are produced on time and are of high quality in line with all branding requirements

? Establish the human and material resources needed

? Generate accurate and appropriate timescales for the individual jobs and the whole production portfolio

? Develop and implement costing process and setting the quality standards

? Monitoring the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed

? Responsible for the selection and maintenance of suppliers, equipment and other resources

? Manage product standards establish and implement quality-control programmes

? Liaising with different departments and directorates and with external suppliers

? Work with managers to implement the organisations policies and goals

? Supervising and motivate a team of workers, internal and external.4.

Skills, knowledge and experienceEssential

? Degree or equivalent in a related subject such as marketing, graphic design etc.

? Extensive experience of managing print, digital and multimedia production

? Extensive experience of managing a wide variety of external suppliers such as design agencies, printers,audio and video producers etc.

? Highly developed planning, organisation and attention to detail skills

? Ability to act decisively and have strong problem-solving capabilities

? Good ICT literacy skills and experience of ICT

? High level of oral and written communication skills, evidenced by regular need to persuade and influencecolleagues

? Strong negotiation skills evidenced by regular need to persuade and influence colleagues and developingcoherent and pragmatic communications plans

? Self-motivated with the drive and perseverance to work on own initiative and carry out projectsindependently as well as working within a team environment where necessary

? Organisational and prioritisation skills to manage and deliver a complex and varied workload

? Experience of conflict management required

Desired Skills:

ICT

Digital Marketing

DIGITAL PRODUCTION

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

