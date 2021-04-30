Enrolled Nurse (PHRU)

An Enrolled Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts

Main purpose of the job

To provide comprehensive medical care/clinical support to patients enrolled in treatment programs and participants enrolled in clinical trials at the PHRU

Location

PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

Provision of clinical care to patients and participants

Accurate and comprehensive medical record-keeping

Management of patient/participant flow in the clinic

Clinical trial oversight or management as designated by the Principal investigator

Participation in all phases/components of the research process

Required minimum education and training

Degree/Diploma in Nursing

Required minimum work experience

1-year’ experience as an Enrolled Nurse

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP Certification

Research experience in TB/HIV and basic knowledge in cancer disease an advantage

Able to multi-task and thrive within demanding work conditions

Computer Literacy

Empathy and Understanding to patients

Supervisory skills and Staff management experience required

Ability to speak local languages

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 06 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

