Entry Level Marketers wanted

Marketing Company situated in Port Elizabeth requires buoyant and encouraging youthful individuals who are looking to kickstart their career.
Seeking individuals that would like to gain experience within a Marketing and Sales environment. We are looking for individuals that have a passion and drive for people.
Requirements:
- Good communication skills
- National Senior Certificate is a MUST or NQF Level 4 equivalent
- South African Citizen
- Presentable
- Excellent time-keeping
- Living in & around Port Elizabeth
Apply by sending your CV & best contact numbers.
Desired Skills:
- marketing
- sales