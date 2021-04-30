Entry Level Marketing & Sales Roles at Progression Group

Entry level Marketing and Sales Positions
Marketing Company requires a buoyant and encouraging youthful individual that is looking to kickstart their career.
Seeking individuals that would like to gainexperience within a Marketing and Sales environment. We are looking for individuals that have a passion and drive for people.
Requirements:
- Good communication skills
- National Senior Certificate is a MUST or NQFLevel 4 equivalent
- South African Citizen
- Presentable
- Excellent time-keeping
Apply by sending your CV , senior certificate, ID & best contact numbers.
Residents of East London & surounding areas only.
Desired Skills:
- sales
- marketing
- trainee
- customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year