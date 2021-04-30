Entry Level Marketing & Sales Roles at Progression Group

Entry level Marketing and Sales Positions

Marketing Company requires a buoyant and encouraging youthful individual that is looking to kickstart their career.

Seeking individuals that would like to gainexperience within a Marketing and Sales environment. We are looking for individuals that have a passion and drive for people.

Requirements:

Good communication skills

National Senior Certificate is a MUST or NQFLevel 4 equivalent

South African Citizen

Presentable

Excellent time-keeping

Apply by sending your CV , senior certificate, ID & best contact numbers.

Residents of East London & surounding areas only.

Desired Skills:

sales

marketing

trainee

customer service

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

