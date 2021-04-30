Events & Business Development Specialist at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 30, 2021

A well established company based in Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced Event and Business Development Specialist to join their Marketing team.
Location: V&A Waterfront and occasionally travel to the Stellenbosch officeHours: Monday – Friday [Phone Number Removed];
Key responsibilities include:

  • Roll out of the agreed marketing plan for the Western Cape (WC) offices
  • Ensure that the company identity and brand standards are consistently applied across all internal/external marketing materials as needed
  • Event management which extends to both client-facing and staff-facing events
  • Client relationship and business development relevant to the Western Cape client base
  • Assistance with the relevant CRM-support platforms specifically the roll-out of InterAction
  • Regularly update marketing materials in all WC offices with relevant campaign messages
  • Liaise with suppliers for invoices and payment of services rendered for WC-related events
  • Monitor stock levels of marketing promotional items and replenish when the need arises
  • Work closely with the national Marketing & Business Development team in ensuring consistent levels of service
  • Ad-hoc assistance in printing and delivery of tenders and pitches
  • Data management on CRM platforms (InterAction)
  • Create/Design and deploy campaign emails on Vuture
  • Assist BD with CRM, client gifts and the business development planning process for the WC

Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree / Higher Certificate / Diploma in Marketing
  • An understanding of Marketing and business development principles
  • Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience
  • Experience in a professional services firm will be an advantage

