Events & Business Development Specialist at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced Event and Business Development Specialist to join their Marketing team.

Location: V&A Waterfront and occasionally travel to the Stellenbosch officeHours: Monday – Friday [Phone Number Removed];

Key responsibilities include:

Roll out of the agreed marketing plan for the Western Cape (WC) offices

Ensure that the company identity and brand standards are consistently applied across all internal/external marketing materials as needed

Event management which extends to both client-facing and staff-facing events

Client relationship and business development relevant to the Western Cape client base

Assistance with the relevant CRM-support platforms specifically the roll-out of InterAction

Regularly update marketing materials in all WC offices with relevant campaign messages

Liaise with suppliers for invoices and payment of services rendered for WC-related events

Monitor stock levels of marketing promotional items and replenish when the need arises

Work closely with the national Marketing & Business Development team in ensuring consistent levels of service

Ad-hoc assistance in printing and delivery of tenders and pitches

Data management on CRM platforms (InterAction)

Create/Design and deploy campaign emails on Vuture

Assist BD with CRM, client gifts and the business development planning process for the WC

Requirements:

Bachelors degree / Higher Certificate / Diploma in Marketing

An understanding of Marketing and business development principles

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience

Experience in a professional services firm will be an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position