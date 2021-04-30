External Sales (Electrical)

Cape Town City Centre

R300 000 + comm

You get sparked by all that which sparks! And love being out and about selling and meeting clients?

Is this you?

You have a passion for sales and have a technical understanding of how electricity works and is conducted. You love offering solutions to your clients and have been exposed to electrical sales previously. You also have a passion for renewable energy!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be taking care of external sales for your new company and oversee the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape regions. You enjoy being out meeting people so this works for you and you would travel outside the Cape every quarter or so. You have a 50% existing book with clients you will develop and look after, whilst finding new business for the other 50% of your time.

You have strong networks in the electrical industry already, so this is not a problem for you.

You will be selling to installers and resellers and build great customer relationships. For the extravert that you are, this is a walk in the park!

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer is an international company and leading distributor of photovoltaic products. They have just moved into a new, larger office and it’s in a very cool building in the middle of the CBD.

What you’ll need

You need a Matric and a strong electrical sales background. You have sold PV solar components previously (this would be best) but if you have sold batteries, cables, generators or electrical components, please do apply! You need to be based close by the Cape Town city centre as the majority of time you will be going to the office. This is not a remote work position and if you can speak Afrikaans: yaay!

What you’ll get

You will be joining the green revolution! Solar PV is where it’s at these days and you will be joining an international company that has a positive company culture and takes care of their employees. You

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact xxx on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

PV solar

generators

batteries

cables

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

