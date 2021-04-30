Financial Analyst CA SA

The Finance Analyst will be required to understand the current processes and activities of the company’s finance functions and to understand the expectations of the business from the finance functions with respect to the implementation of a new Product. You will also be required to assist Finance in designing and implementing the appropriate processes for the ongoing functions within finance for the product.

Responsibilities include:

Engaging with relevant teams within Group and Retail Finance to understand the nature, systems and processes for accounting activities conducted

Engage with Product Development regarding the design of the Offshore product and the role required from Finance functions

Identify the specific additional responsibilities and requirements expected from Finance

Identify and recommend changes to Finance processes to meet these requirements

Make recommendations regarding system enhancements for long-term sustainability

Make recommendations regarding appropriate resourcing requirements for long-term sustainability.

Core Competencies

CA qualification

Attention to detail

Ability to understand and design processes Project implementation, including people and systems

Desired Skills:

CA (SA)

FInancial Services

