FRONT END LOADER ASSIST AS AN EXCAVATOR OPERATOR – (MULTI SKILLED)

Front End Loader Operator:
To move product for sales dispatch, stockpiling, blending and the feeding hoppers/bins including any ad-Hoc duties where a Font End Loader is required.
Excavator Operator:
To ensure that excavators is operated safely /effectively and feed material is skillfully loaded into the ADTs and that all Ad – hoc duties are timeously completed.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:
- To build stockpiles and move product to meet both production and sales requirements.
- The correct Product is loaded into the correct sales truck.
- The product is loaded correctly, competently and safely into the sales truck.
- All FEL Operators must ensure that the safety of the sales truck driver is paramount.
- At all times the FEL Operator must ensure that he treats the customer cordially.
- All setback stockpiles are dressed and maintained correctly.
- To operate the FEL and adhere to the requirements for maintaining the FEL in good condition.
- The FEL is driven / controlled with the required operating skill.
- Pre-Shift Daily check list is accurately completed to ensure the optimal condition of the FEL and submitted to the workshop/TMM Superintendent.
- The operating performance of the FEL is monitored and faults reported.
- Comply with in-house Safety rules, regulations and procedures.
- Working area floor is kept flat and free of any debris.
- Pot holes on the roads filled in.
- Adherence to all safety practices.
- Extra awareness for the movement of people walking in and around the work area.
- Awareness and space for TMM’s offloading raw material.
- Learning from safety meetings applied in practice.
- Accident free environment.
Communication:
- Superintendent – Production and maintenance
- Workshop and Production personnel
Administration Task:
- Completing daily Excavator Pre-shift checklists
Qualifications and experience
- Grade 12 and has been certified as a Front End Loader previously.
- Preferably must have experience as Front End Loader and Excavator Operator.
- Be able to communicate in English and Afrikaans.
Desired Skills:
- TMM
- ADMIN
- dispatch
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Krugersdorp.