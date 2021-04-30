FRONT END LOADER ASSIST AS AN EXCAVATOR OPERATOR – (MULTI SKILLED)

Front End Loader Operator:

To move product for sales dispatch, stockpiling, blending and the feeding hoppers/bins including any ad-Hoc duties where a Font End Loader is required.

Excavator Operator:

To ensure that excavators is operated safely /effectively and feed material is skillfully loaded into the ADTs and that all Ad – hoc duties are timeously completed.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:

To build stockpiles and move product to meet both production and sales requirements.

The correct Product is loaded into the correct sales truck.

The product is loaded correctly, competently and safely into the sales truck.

All FEL Operators must ensure that the safety of the sales truck driver is paramount.

At all times the FEL Operator must ensure that he treats the customer cordially.

All setback stockpiles are dressed and maintained correctly.

To operate the FEL and adhere to the requirements for maintaining the FEL in good condition.

The FEL is driven / controlled with the required operating skill.

Pre-Shift Daily check list is accurately completed to ensure the optimal condition of the FEL and submitted to the workshop/TMM Superintendent.

The operating performance of the FEL is monitored and faults reported.

Comply with in-house Safety rules, regulations and procedures.

Working area floor is kept flat and free of any debris.

Pot holes on the roads filled in.

Adherence to all safety practices.

Extra awareness for the movement of people walking in and around the work area.

Awareness and space for TMM’s offloading raw material.

Learning from safety meetings applied in practice.

Accident free environment.

Communication:

Superintendent – Production and maintenance

Workshop and Production personnel

Administration Task:

Completing daily Excavator Pre-shift checklists

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12 and has been certified as a Front End Loader previously.

Preferably must have experience as Front End Loader and Excavator Operator.

Be able to communicate in English and Afrikaans.

Desired Skills:

TMM

ADMIN

dispatch

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Krugersdorp.

