FRONT END LOADER ASSIST AS AN EXCAVATOR OPERATOR – (MULTI SKILLED)

Apr 30, 2021

Front End Loader Operator:
To move product for sales dispatch, stockpiling, blending and the feeding hoppers/bins including any ad-Hoc duties where a Font End Loader is required.

Excavator Operator:
To ensure that excavators is operated safely /effectively and feed material is skillfully loaded into the ADTs and that all Ad – hoc duties are timeously completed.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:

  • To build stockpiles and move product to meet both production and sales requirements.
  • The correct Product is loaded into the correct sales truck.
  • The product is loaded correctly, competently and safely into the sales truck.
  • All FEL Operators must ensure that the safety of the sales truck driver is paramount.
  • At all times the FEL Operator must ensure that he treats the customer cordially.
  • All setback stockpiles are dressed and maintained correctly.
  • To operate the FEL and adhere to the requirements for maintaining the FEL in good condition.
  • The FEL is driven / controlled with the required operating skill.
  • Pre-Shift Daily check list is accurately completed to ensure the optimal condition of the FEL and submitted to the workshop/TMM Superintendent.
  • The operating performance of the FEL is monitored and faults reported.
  • Comply with in-house Safety rules, regulations and procedures.
  • Working area floor is kept flat and free of any debris.
  • Pot holes on the roads filled in.
  • Adherence to all safety practices.
  • Extra awareness for the movement of people walking in and around the work area.
  • Awareness and space for TMM’s offloading raw material.
  • Learning from safety meetings applied in practice.
  • Accident free environment.

Communication:

  • Superintendent – Production and maintenance
  • Workshop and Production personnel

Administration Task:

  • Completing daily Excavator Pre-shift checklists

Qualifications and experience

  • Grade 12 and has been certified as a Front End Loader previously.
  • Preferably must have experience as Front End Loader and Excavator Operator.
  • Be able to communicate in English and Afrikaans.

Desired Skills:

  • TMM
  • ADMIN
  • dispatch

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Krugersdorp.

