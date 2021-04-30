German Speaking Sales Engineer (Fasteners) (2-year contract) at The Talent Experts

German Speaking Sales Engineer (Fasteners) (2-year contract)

Johannesburg or Cape Town

Salary highly negotiable

You break new ground and like to be the first in your territory. You love building relationships in the construction industry and offering your clients the perfect solutions.

Is this you?

You are a self-starter! You can work alone and you have a passion for selling into the building and construction industries! You are one of those rare individuals who are very technically minded and also LOVE to sell and build great relationships with your clients. You love implementing processes and have what it takes to be an MD of a company (this is a MD designate role!)

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be the first in the country to be representing this company and their extensive fastening solutions. As such you will be breaking new ground and opening up their satellite office and exploring opportunities in the automotive, household, electronics, construction and renewables industries. Thankfully you already have a network in some of these industries so launching a new brand will be easy for you.

You will be offering fastening solutions to your clients and this will involve some travelling to meet the right decision makers in the various city hubs.

Where you’ll be doing it

This is the best part, you can create your own satellite office and can be either in CT or JHB. Your new company is an international leader offering fastening solutions to the industrial and construction industries, spread over 35 countries with approximately 3500 employees. However, this does not mean they lose their family feel – they truly care about their employees. You are NOT just a number!

What you’ll need

First Prize is a mechanical or civil qualification along with extensive experience as a sales engineer offering solutions to your clients. You have management experience and have the drive and personality to become the MD of the SA division you will help to build.

You definitely need a strong outgoing personality and the ability to seal deals on high levels and represent this leading brand amongst decision makers.

You need to be a clear communicator and be fluent in English and if you speak some German or are fluent in the language that would be fantastic!

What you’ll get

You will receive the backing from Head of Projects that will assist you in the task of introducing your new company to the SA market. Your salary is competitive, and you have the possibility of becoming permanent and heading up the branch in an MD capacity should the first two years of your efforts deem fruitful. You will receive extensive training over the first few months.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Bianca on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

sales engineer

civil

construction

industrial

automotive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

