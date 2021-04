Home & Property Stylist

My Employer is looking for someone to maintain their current properties design structure in terms of setting and styling the décor and finishing’s – eye for detail.

Ultimately, we are hoping to find a candidate that has experience and skills as a property/home stylist.

Desired Skills:

Home Stylist

Styling Decor

finishes

Interior Decorating

About The Employer:

Client has properties all over SA must be prepared to travel,

