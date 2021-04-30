HR & Communications Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a multinational manufacturing organisation, is looking for an HR & Communications Manager to be responsible for the management of all Internal Communication activities and initiatives for the South Africa Entity. Duties:

Support Socio-economic Development Initiatives (CSI) for all entities with strategic BBBEE implementation and related actions

Support elements of BBBEE for all entities, inclusive of event planning and verification support

Support all BBBEE Skills Development Initiatives which includes learnerships, internships, skills programs etc

Proactively inform the HR Director on potential strategic issues

Define internal and external communication strategy for the entity

Implement Group communication key projects and support implementation

Define and implement local priorities and key projects

Deploy communication tools and promote best practice sharing with all entities

Ensure information and stories coming from the entities are shared with the Group

Manage internal and external communication activities, events and social media

Support Public Relations activities and media relations

Monitor reputation (including media monitoring) when required

Support the deployment of the “Crisis Management and Communication” procedure

Control and validate corporate messages through the adherence to Group Standards

Analyse and participate in unplanned corporate communication through competition watch, online presence control and monitoring, create press releases and manage media enquiry

Analyse and participate in planned corporate communication through support and validation of intended corporate communication messages (posters, brochures, videos, images etc)

Ensure local intranet is implemented in each entity to promote employee engagement

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in HR and Communications or related field

Advanced certification in Corporate and Digital Communication practices

Certification in Human Resources Practices

Certification in BBBEE

Working knowledge of Gmail and Google tools including Docs, Slides and Sheets is preferred

Minimum of 3 – 5 years relevant experience

Proven experience in BBBEE implementation and Category knowledge

Sound knowledge of Skills Development (BBBEE) inclusive of all sub-categories

Excellent verbal/written communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position