HR & Communications Manager at Ntice Search

Apr 30, 2021

My client, a multinational manufacturing organisation, is looking for an HR & Communications Manager to be responsible for the management of all Internal Communication activities and initiatives for the South Africa Entity. Duties:

  • Support Socio-economic Development Initiatives (CSI) for all entities with strategic BBBEE implementation and related actions
  • Support elements of BBBEE for all entities, inclusive of event planning and verification support
  • Support all BBBEE Skills Development Initiatives which includes learnerships, internships, skills programs etc
  • Proactively inform the HR Director on potential strategic issues
  • Define internal and external communication strategy for the entity
  • Implement Group communication key projects and support implementation
  • Define and implement local priorities and key projects
  • Deploy communication tools and promote best practice sharing with all entities
  • Ensure information and stories coming from the entities are shared with the Group
  • Manage internal and external communication activities, events and social media
  • Support Public Relations activities and media relations
  • Monitor reputation (including media monitoring) when required
  • Support the deployment of the “Crisis Management and Communication” procedure
  • Control and validate corporate messages through the adherence to Group Standards
  • Analyse and participate in unplanned corporate communication through competition watch, online presence control and monitoring, create press releases and manage media enquiry
  • Analyse and participate in planned corporate communication through support and validation of intended corporate communication messages (posters, brochures, videos, images etc)
  • Ensure local intranet is implemented in each entity to promote employee engagement

 Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in HR and Communications or related field
  • Advanced certification in Corporate and Digital Communication practices
  • Certification in Human Resources Practices
  • Certification in BBBEE
  • Working knowledge of Gmail and Google tools including Docs, Slides and Sheets is preferred
  • Minimum of 3 – 5 years relevant experience
  • Proven experience in BBBEE implementation and Category knowledge
  • Sound knowledge of Skills Development (BBBEE) inclusive of all sub-categories
  • Excellent verbal/written communication skills

