HR & Communications Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a multinational manufacturing organisation, is looking for an HR & Communications Manager to be responsible for the management of all Internal Communication activities and initiatives for the South Africa Entity. Duties:
- Support Socio-economic Development Initiatives (CSI) for all entities with strategic BBBEE implementation and related actions
- Support elements of BBBEE for all entities, inclusive of event planning and verification support
- Support all BBBEE Skills Development Initiatives which includes learnerships, internships, skills programs etc
- Proactively inform the HR Director on potential strategic issues
- Define internal and external communication strategy for the entity
- Implement Group communication key projects and support implementation
- Define and implement local priorities and key projects
- Deploy communication tools and promote best practice sharing with all entities
- Ensure information and stories coming from the entities are shared with the Group
- Manage internal and external communication activities, events and social media
- Support Public Relations activities and media relations
- Monitor reputation (including media monitoring) when required
- Support the deployment of the “Crisis Management and Communication” procedure
- Control and validate corporate messages through the adherence to Group Standards
- Analyse and participate in unplanned corporate communication through competition watch, online presence control and monitoring, create press releases and manage media enquiry
- Analyse and participate in planned corporate communication through support and validation of intended corporate communication messages (posters, brochures, videos, images etc)
- Ensure local intranet is implemented in each entity to promote employee engagement
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in HR and Communications or related field
- Advanced certification in Corporate and Digital Communication practices
- Certification in Human Resources Practices
- Certification in BBBEE
- Working knowledge of Gmail and Google tools including Docs, Slides and Sheets is preferred
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years relevant experience
- Proven experience in BBBEE implementation and Category knowledge
- Sound knowledge of Skills Development (BBBEE) inclusive of all sub-categories
- Excellent verbal/written communication skills