Internal Sales Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for an Internal Sales Administrator to join their team. Duties:

Assisting the National Sales Manager when required with calls and minutes from meetings

Assisting the Key Account Managers (KAM) with Taking telephone calls when required and assisting with any queries Capturing finished goods call-off requirements into the ERP system Submitting finished goods stock reports to KAM’s and/or customers Ensuring selling prices are correct in the ERP system

Processing customer information Monitoring finished goods stock levels and placing necessary replenishment orders Monitoring the required delivery dates to ensure OTIF (On-Time-In-Full) supply Direct receipt and processing of the finished goods call-offs for these customers Debtors’ reconciliations for key customers and handling of queries to assist the accounts department Ensuring that selling price changes are accurately captured into the ERP system

Preparing month end reports relating to commissions and rebates

Preparing sales reports (volume/value) if required by KAM’s or customers

Maintaining the customer database (contacts, e-mail addresses etc)

Managing the attendance register for the Durban sales team, as well as the collation of the Gauteng and Cape Town branch sales teams’ registers for submission to HR

Managing the relationship between various stakeholders in the handling of general queries

Requirements:

Minimum Grade 12

Degree or diploma would be considered an added advantage

3 to 5 years’ experience in an internal sales function, preferably in manufacturing

Detail-orientated and able to work with a high degree of accuracy on an ERP system

Intermediate skill in Microsoft Excel

Ability to create basic reports/tables

Good oral and communication skills and the ability to create and retain strong telephonic (or video conference) relationships with customers

Ability to multitask and be flexible to meet challenging deadlines

