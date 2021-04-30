Internal Sales Administrator at Ntice Search

Apr 30, 2021

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for an Internal Sales Administrator to join their team. Duties:

  • Assisting the National Sales Manager when required with calls and minutes from meetings
  • Assisting the Key Account Managers (KAM) with
    • Taking telephone calls when required and assisting with any queries
    • Capturing finished goods call-off requirements into the ERP system
    • Submitting finished goods stock reports to KAM’s and/or customers
    • Ensuring selling prices are correct in the ERP system
  • Processing customer information
    • Monitoring finished goods stock levels and placing necessary replenishment orders
    • Monitoring the required delivery dates to ensure OTIF (On-Time-In-Full) supply
    • Direct receipt and processing of the finished goods call-offs for these customers
    • Debtors’ reconciliations for key customers and handling of queries to assist the accounts department
    • Ensuring that selling price changes are accurately captured into the ERP system
  • Preparing month end reports relating to commissions and rebates
  • Preparing sales reports (volume/value) if required by KAM’s or customers
  • Maintaining the customer database (contacts, e-mail addresses etc)
  • Managing the attendance register for the Durban sales team, as well as the collation of the Gauteng and Cape Town branch sales teams’ registers for submission to HR
  • Managing the relationship between various stakeholders in the handling of general queries

 Requirements:

  • Minimum Grade 12
  • Degree or diploma would be considered an added advantage
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience in an internal sales function, preferably in manufacturing
  • Detail-orientated and able to work with a high degree of accuracy on an ERP system
  • Intermediate skill in Microsoft Excel
  • Ability to create basic reports/tables
  • Good oral and communication skills and the ability to create and retain strong telephonic (or video conference) relationships with customers
  • Ability to multitask and be flexible to meet challenging deadlines

