Internal Sales Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known manufacturing concern, is looking for an Internal Sales Administrator to join their team. Duties:
- Assisting the National Sales Manager when required with calls and minutes from meetings
- Assisting the Key Account Managers (KAM) with
- Taking telephone calls when required and assisting with any queries
- Capturing finished goods call-off requirements into the ERP system
- Submitting finished goods stock reports to KAM’s and/or customers
- Ensuring selling prices are correct in the ERP system
- Processing customer information
- Monitoring finished goods stock levels and placing necessary replenishment orders
- Monitoring the required delivery dates to ensure OTIF (On-Time-In-Full) supply
- Direct receipt and processing of the finished goods call-offs for these customers
- Debtors’ reconciliations for key customers and handling of queries to assist the accounts department
- Ensuring that selling price changes are accurately captured into the ERP system
- Preparing month end reports relating to commissions and rebates
- Preparing sales reports (volume/value) if required by KAM’s or customers
- Maintaining the customer database (contacts, e-mail addresses etc)
- Managing the attendance register for the Durban sales team, as well as the collation of the Gauteng and Cape Town branch sales teams’ registers for submission to HR
- Managing the relationship between various stakeholders in the handling of general queries
Requirements:
- Minimum Grade 12
- Degree or diploma would be considered an added advantage
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in an internal sales function, preferably in manufacturing
- Detail-orientated and able to work with a high degree of accuracy on an ERP system
- Intermediate skill in Microsoft Excel
- Ability to create basic reports/tables
- Good oral and communication skills and the ability to create and retain strong telephonic (or video conference) relationships with customers
- Ability to multitask and be flexible to meet challenging deadlines