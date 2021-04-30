Investment and Product Operational Specialist

Overall role description:

To assist the Investment and Product teams with the implementation and execution of an Operational Model to ensure smooth integration with the broader operational infrastructure in the business as well as external stakeholders. The role will require the candidate to work closely with the two teams to understand the operational requirements and daily tasks and ultimately assist in optimising these processes to improve the overall work flow.

Key Responsibilities:

Investment Team Requirements:

Liaise with the Investment committee regarding Investment Model adjustment process and Buy List administration

Liaise with the Investment team on daily model portfolio maintenance; process to setup and trade with administrators of the various portfolios; portfolio audit checks; output = distribution of model portfolios to client facing staff; model upload to portfolio management system and instrument data feed for reporting (direct securities and collective investment schemes)

Product Requirements:

Assist with assessing operational requirements and potential for implementation of new products, this includes full integration from trading to reporting integration

Get sign-off from functional areas including but not limited to; Operations, Compliance, Legal, Finance, Tax & Group Tax where relevant

Assist in engagement with various retirement fund trustees and LISPs for approval to invest in new products where applicable

Application considerations for type of client, fees applicable

Input to communication with business regarding any approval for new products

Help build and maintain lists/database of approved products

Key Competencies:

Self-starter that can operate at a high professional level aimed at high net worth clients

Strong analytical skills with the ability to source, organise and analyse significant amounts of information with a keen eye for detail and accuracy

Highly organised and priority driven and can manage multiple priorities

Qualification & Experience Required:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree which includes quantitative or analytical subjects with strong academic results

A minimum of 5 years’ work experience (minimum of 3 years in a Business Development environment or similar) with a strong working knowledge of Investment products and operational requirements

Strong track record of performance and delivery

Track record of working with Senior Managers across various business units

Strong Microsoft skills, particularly in excel, powerpoint and PowerBI

Current, relevant experience in Investments

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Quantitative

Investment Products

Process Optimisation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

