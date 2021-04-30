Investment and Product Operational Specialist

Overall role description:
To assist the Investment and Product teams with the implementation and execution of an Operational Model to ensure smooth integration with the broader operational infrastructure in the business as well as external stakeholders. The role will require the candidate to work closely with the two teams to understand the operational requirements and daily tasks and ultimately assist in optimising these processes to improve the overall work flow.
Key Responsibilities:
Investment Team Requirements:
- Liaise with the Investment committee regarding Investment Model adjustment process and Buy List administration
- Liaise with the Investment team on daily model portfolio maintenance; process to setup and trade with administrators of the various portfolios; portfolio audit checks; output = distribution of model portfolios to client facing staff; model upload to portfolio management system and instrument data feed for reporting (direct securities and collective investment schemes)
Product Requirements:
- Assist with assessing operational requirements and potential for implementation of new products, this includes full integration from trading to reporting integration
- Get sign-off from functional areas including but not limited to; Operations, Compliance, Legal, Finance, Tax & Group Tax where relevant
- Assist in engagement with various retirement fund trustees and LISPs for approval to invest in new products where applicable
- Application considerations for type of client, fees applicable
- Input to communication with business regarding any approval for new products
- Help build and maintain lists/database of approved products
Key Competencies:
- Self-starter that can operate at a high professional level aimed at high net worth clients
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to source, organise and analyse significant amounts of information with a keen eye for detail and accuracy
- Highly organised and priority driven and can manage multiple priorities
Qualification & Experience Required:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree which includes quantitative or analytical subjects with strong academic results
- A minimum of 5 years’ work experience (minimum of 3 years in a Business Development environment or similar) with a strong working knowledge of Investment products and operational requirements
- Strong track record of performance and delivery
- Track record of working with Senior Managers across various business units
- Strong Microsoft skills, particularly in excel, powerpoint and PowerBI
- Current, relevant experience in Investments
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Quantitative
- Investment Products
- Process Optimisation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager