Java Developer

Minimum Requirements
- A minim of 3+ years relevant experience working on financial applications
- Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or related field
- Knowledge of Java 1.8, JavaScript, JSF 2.2, for most service and front-end development
- Java JDE Intelli-J, Eclipse, Netbeans etc for code development
- Experience working with Quarkus and RESTful API’s to integrate various microservices in a production environment
- Comfortable with data exchange protocols like JSON and XML
- Proficient understanding of source control systems and versioning such as Bitbucket 5, git
- Familiar with ESB tools such as Mule, Apache ServiceMix and Apache Camel
- Bamboo, Apache Maven, XL Deploy for build, deployment and configuration
- WildFly 10.1 Web Server Installation and Configuration
Experience with Angular, JSF, Primefaces, HTML 5, CSS for web development
Working knowledge of Database tools such as SQL Server and SQL Server data tools for ETL & BI development
- Familiarity with the Atlassian Suite of tools such as JIRA
- Containerisation technologies such Kubernetes and Docker in AWS or Microsoft Azure
Familiar with in-memory databases such as Redis
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design highly scalable software solutions to improve functionality and system longevity
- Collaborate with project managers to implement end-to-end solutions for complex projects
- Experience in agile and scrum development cycles
- Good understanding of object-oriented programming
- Experience in production support, troubleshooting, Splunk and after hour support on a rotational basis
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma