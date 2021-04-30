Java Developer

Apr 30, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • A minim of 3+ years relevant experience working on financial applications
  • Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or related field
  • Knowledge of Java 1.8, JavaScript, JSF 2.2, for most service and front-end development
  • Java JDE Intelli-J, Eclipse, Netbeans etc for code development
  • Experience working with Quarkus and RESTful API’s to integrate various microservices in a production environment
  • Comfortable with data exchange protocols like JSON and XML
  • Proficient understanding of source control systems and versioning such as Bitbucket 5, git
  • Familiar with ESB tools such as Mule, Apache ServiceMix and Apache Camel
  • Bamboo, Apache Maven, XL Deploy for build, deployment and configuration
  • WildFly 10.1 Web Server Installation and Configuration

  • Experience with Angular, JSF, Primefaces, HTML 5, CSS for web development

  • Working knowledge of Database tools such as SQL Server and SQL Server data tools for ETL & BI development

  • Familiarity with the Atlassian Suite of tools such as JIRA
  • Containerisation technologies such Kubernetes and Docker in AWS or Microsoft Azure
    Familiar with in-memory databases such as Redis

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design highly scalable software solutions to improve functionality and system longevity
  • Collaborate with project managers to implement end-to-end solutions for complex projects
  • Experience in agile and scrum development cycles
  • Good understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Experience in production support, troubleshooting, Splunk and after hour support on a rotational basis

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Java JDE Intelli-J
  • JAX-RS
  • Spring MVC
  • JSON and XML
  • Java 1.8
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

