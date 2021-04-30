Junior Bookkeeper

Apr 30, 2021

  • Small but vibrant company seeks a junior bookkeeper who is enthusiastic and wanting to grow.
  • Must at least have matric Accounting or a Bookkeeping diploma and 2 to 5 years bookkeeping experience
  • Duties to include processing of invoices, statements, processing of suppliers accounts, purchase orders, reconciliations
  • Small office so must be happy to answer telephones, assist clients that come into the office and general ad hoc duties
  • Salary negotiable on working experience no higher than R 18 000 pm ctc
  • Must be available to start immediately

If you dont hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Reconciliations
  • Good communicator
  • Bookkeeping Diploma
  • Debtors
  • Creditors

About The Employer:

Small, vibey, hardworking environment

