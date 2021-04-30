- Small but vibrant company seeks a junior bookkeeper who is enthusiastic and wanting to grow.
- Must at least have matric Accounting or a Bookkeeping diploma and 2 to 5 years bookkeeping experience
- Duties to include processing of invoices, statements, processing of suppliers accounts, purchase orders, reconciliations
- Small office so must be happy to answer telephones, assist clients that come into the office and general ad hoc duties
- Salary negotiable on working experience no higher than R 18 000 pm ctc
- Must be available to start immediately
If you dont hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Reconciliations
- Good communicator
- Bookkeeping Diploma
- Debtors
- Creditors
About The Employer:
Small, vibey, hardworking environment