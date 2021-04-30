Junior Sales Manager at Capital Growth

6 Sales and Marketing vacancies to be filled with immediate effect.
Are you a go-getter with great people skills?
Do you meet deadlines timeously?
Have you a minimum 0f 6 months’ experience in sales?
Are you a strong leader who can drive and inspire?
The ideal candidate is well-spoken, professional and presentable, with matric/equivalent.
Interviews will be conducted weekly until we have filled all positions.
To apply, send your updated CV & best contact numbers.
If you do not receive a call within 5-10 working days , kindly consider your applicaion unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- sales
- leadership
- Good customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Employer & Job Benefits:
- sales
- selling
- teamwork