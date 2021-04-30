Manager Organisational Development & Skills Development at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Introduction:
Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human
Capital strategy.
Organisational Development
- Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy
- Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective
Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
- Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.
- Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business
- Develop and implement OD interventions and programs
- Develop and implement leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate the company leadership
- Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance
- Develop and implement company competency framework in line wit the organization’s vision and strategy.
- Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organocation
- Analyse divisional processes and procedures from people and performance point of view
- Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed
- Develop and approach to communicate and entrench organizational values
- Implement succession management
- Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to cultivate a positive company culture
- Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals
Skills Development
- Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursaries Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes)
that support CAA Transformation strategy.
- Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business
objective of CAA
- Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee
- Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs
- Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes
Manage internal Controls and Operations
- Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness
- Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement
- Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organisational strategy.
- Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure
- Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services
- Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department
- Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets
- Manage department’s risks
- Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions
- Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department
- Compile departmental and monthly reports
People Management
- Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented.
- Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.
- Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.
- Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility
- Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives
Project Management
- Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.
- Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects
Requirements
- MINIMUM: NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology qualification or equivalent qualification
- IDEAL : Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Industrial Psychology
- Driver’s license
Experience
- OD and Change Management experience 5 Year(s)
- OD Management Experience 5 Year(s)