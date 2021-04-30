Manager Organisational Development & Skills Development at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Apr 30, 2021

Introduction:
Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human
Capital strategy.

Organisational Development

  • Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy
  • Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective
    Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
  • Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.
  • Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business
  • Develop and implement OD interventions and programs
  • Develop and implement leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate the company leadership
  • Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance
  • Develop and implement company competency framework in line wit the organization’s vision and strategy.
  • Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organocation
  • Analyse divisional processes and procedures from people and performance point of view
  • Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed
  • Develop and approach to communicate and entrench organizational values
  • Implement succession management
  • Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to cultivate a positive company culture
  • Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals

Skills Development

  • Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursaries Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes)
    that support CAA Transformation strategy.
  • Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business
    objective of CAA
  • Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee
  • Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs
  • Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes

Manage internal Controls and Operations

  • Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness
  • Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement
  • Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organisational strategy.
  • Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure
  • Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services
  • Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department
  • Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets
  • Manage department’s risks
  • Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions
  • Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department
  • Compile departmental and monthly reports

People Management

  • Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented.
  • Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.
  • Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.
  • Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility
  • Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives

Project Management

  • Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.
  • Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects

Requirements

  • MINIMUM: NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology qualification or equivalent qualification
  • IDEAL : Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Industrial Psychology
  • Driver’s license

Experience

  • OD and Change Management experience 5 Year(s)
  • OD Management Experience 5 Year(s)

Learn more/Apply for this position