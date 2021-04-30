Marketing Team Lead/Senior Marketing Director/Head at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as the Product Champion while utilizing your marketing expertise to grow a team of Marketing Consultants and promote software licence sales as the next Marketing Team Lead/Senior Marketing Director/Head of Marketing by a dynamic UK-based CRM/CX Digital Agency. This will include consulting with clients around their business and marketing needs, compiling strategy and technology architecture, configuring technology and managing change. The ideal candidate must possess a BComm Honours/BBusSci. in Marketing, Master’s in Marketing or Business, be fully certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot certifications or similar Marketing technology (i.e., Pardot, Eloqua), have 10 years’ experience in Marketing – ideally in Digital Agency/Consultancy in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training), 5+ Years of HubSpot, HTML, CSS and technically minded and able to grasp our technology stack i.e., Google Analytics, Slack, Accelo, G-Suite, Excel [URL Removed] –

Champion the Marketing Hub and the consultancy services provided around it.

Build the Marketing Hub team so it is internationally renowned for the quality of the consulting service and expertise provided by the Digital team.

Make use of sales teams to build the Marketing Hub business division.

Grow the software licence sales of the Marketing Hub and the supporting consulting services surrounding the product – including, support services, coaching, training, consultancy and other new ideas.

Build out the service offerings around products and act as Pre-Sales support to the Digital sales teams.

Provide face to face consulting with clients, support with set-up, define and create processes, deliver training and support with the creation of training materials.

Recruit a team of people to work alongside you to do all of the above for the Marketing Hub and ensure they are working in concert with their colleagues in Client Services and in each of the other Hubs.

Identify complementary software to work with the Marketing Hub platform and to integrate with it. These products will provide additional revenue streams and should provide significant additional training and coaching opportunities.

Team Management –

Oversee the day-to-day activities of your team and provide support and guidance.

Ensure that you have regular updates on tasks and activities from your team members.

Set targets, implement guidelines and assist with any issues your team may have.

Ensure that all team members understand the consulting team objectives and work together to achieve it.

Provide training and professional development opportunities to your team to ensure they are developing the necessary skills to progress in their role.

Demonstrate the desired skills and expected work ethic of your team.

Inspire and motivate your team and provide leadership and direction.

Provide effective feedback to team members to help them improve in their work.

Maintain a thorough understanding of each team member’s job role.

Foster a cohesive, creative and comfortable working environment for your team members, mediating any interpersonal issues within the team.

Conduct yourself in an exemplary manner when in the workplace, during client interactions (social or professional) and when on Digital social events. You should be a leading example of what it takes to work at a senior level within the business.

Develop, support and direct your teams to have an input, and be responsible for ensuring that client objectives and timescales are met.

Responsible for overseeing the recording of how many hours are worked by each member of a team and an understanding the individual responsibilities of team members.

Conduct annual employee appraisals alongside HR where the previous 12 months are assessed and discussed. Discuss employee goals and objectives with your team members in order to further individual employee development.

Conduct quarterly reviews with your team members to track progress against their goals and objectives for the year.

Maintain a consistent track record of personal team member development, identify areas of suitable training and work with HR and your manager to ensure additional support is provided to employees where necessary.

Be a trusted and approachable team member whom other members of the organisation can turn to if they have a problem.

Have the ability to assess employee happiness and morale, suggest any possible solutions or changes that need to be made internally or external social events that will boost morale.

Consulting –

Drive customer experience and technology success and process transformation in client companies.

Consult on Marketing and CX projects and proposing strategy and technology solutions aligned with client goals, business requirements and process.

Understand client needs and processes.

Define, strategise and implement marketing processes and automation programs.

Propose solutions for improving or configuring technology.

Ensure the right solutions are being used for the client’s needs, goals and business strategy across the marketing tech stack.

Training –

Training on the solutions to internal staff and clients.

Ensure we are certified in key marketing related technology partners.

Technology Integrations –

Be involved in integration projects from a systems specialist point of view and work closely with Developers.

Lead integration projects you are involved in from a Marketing and CX perspective.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant qualification in Marketing or Business Strategy. (A BComm Honours, BBusSci in Marketing, Master’s in Marketing or Business).

Being fully certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot certifications or similar Marketing technology (i.e., Pardot, Eloqua).

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of eight to 10 years’ experience in Marketing.

Ideally, some experience working in a Digital and or Technical Agency.

Ideally, some experience in a Digital Agency/Consultancy in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training).

5+ Years of HubSpot use (or similar CRM/Marketing Automation platform).

Experience across Digital/Inbound/Content Marketing.

Experience in building a team.

Expertise in scaling a business.

A solid knowledge of HubSpot or equivalent (i.e., SalesForce, Pardot, Marketo, etc.).

Basic HTML and CSS Knowledge and understanding.

Excellent command of English, with exceptional writing and communication skills.

Strong business acumen.

Ability to present your work and articulate succinctly. Adept at high-level client presentations.

Hands on experience with online marketing tools, methodologies and practices.

Have an understanding of agile marketing and ability to grasp and adjust to changing processes.

