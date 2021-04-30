Marketplace Seller Success Lead at Makro Head-Office

Main purpose of the job: Responsible for driving performance, standardization and improvement of seller support processes and systems to allow for Marketplace to scale the volume of sellers in a responsible manner. To provide leadership to the Marketplace Seller Success team to ensure that sellers are on boarded and supported in line with best practices and best in industry standards. The role takes full responsibility for the day to day operations of the above team as well as their ongoing development and performance improvement. This role is responsible for the success and wellbeing of all Marketplace sellers operating on the Marketplace by formulating and executing a Seller Success strategy in line with the overall e-commerce and Marketplace strategies.
Key performance areas
- Strategy, Execution, Alignment and Execution
- Optimise sales performance of existing sellers
- Continuous improvement
- Develop and conduct trend analysis on the seller pipeline
- Audit & Compliance
- Lead the Seller Support Team
- Self-Management
Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:
- Diploma/degree degree in sales, marketing or customer service
- 5+ years’ experience in managing sales or marketing
Competency Requirements
Essential
- Evaluating Problem
- Providing Leadership
- Giving Support
- Driving Success
- Communication and presentation skills
Leadership
- Make informed judgements
- Ensure seller cantered performance
- Ensure execution and achieve results
- Ensure planning and improvement
- Build and influence team
- Ensure ethics and compliance
- Adapt and learn
Functional
- Advanced Computer Literacy
- High proficiency with analysis, BI and modelling tools
- MS Office proficiency (especially Excel)
- Knowledge of Retail/e-commerce environment and relevant legislation
- In-depth knowledge of sales, relationship management and customer service
- Knowledge of organizational procedures and policies
- Knowledge of Makro software applications
- This is a hands on position, with the emphasis on attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a high pressure environment and motivate teams
- Aptitude for problem solving
Desired Skills:
- Sales & Marketing Management
- E – Commerce
- conduct trend analysis
- Seller Lead
- Audit & Compliance
- Key Account Management
- High proficiency with analysis
- High proficiency with BI and modelling tools
- Managing sales and marketing
- conduct trend analysis on the seller pipeline
- Marketplace strategies
- improvement of seller support processes
- Information Systems
- Information Technology
- Sales Management
- Sales & Marketing Lead
- Marketplace Seller success lead
- Excellent customer service
- relationship management and customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree