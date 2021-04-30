Marketplace Seller Success Lead at Makro Head-Office

Main purpose of the job: Responsible for driving performance, standardization and improvement of seller support processes and systems to allow for Marketplace to scale the volume of sellers in a responsible manner. To provide leadership to the Marketplace Seller Success team to ensure that sellers are on boarded and supported in line with best practices and best in industry standards. The role takes full responsibility for the day to day operations of the above team as well as their ongoing development and performance improvement. This role is responsible for the success and wellbeing of all Marketplace sellers operating on the Marketplace by formulating and executing a Seller Success strategy in line with the overall e-commerce and Marketplace strategies.

Key performance areas

Strategy, Execution, Alignment and Execution

Optimise sales performance of existing sellers

Continuous improvement

Develop and conduct trend analysis on the seller pipeline

Audit & Compliance

Lead the Seller Support Team

Self-Management

Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:

Diploma/degree degree in sales, marketing or customer service

5+ years’ experience in managing sales or marketing

Competency Requirements

Essential

Evaluating Problem

Providing Leadership

Giving Support

Driving Success

Communication and presentation skills

Leadership

Make informed judgements

Ensure seller cantered performance

Ensure execution and achieve results

Ensure planning and improvement

Build and influence team

Ensure ethics and compliance

Adapt and learn

Functional

Advanced Computer Literacy

High proficiency with analysis, BI and modelling tools

MS Office proficiency (especially Excel)

Knowledge of Retail/e-commerce environment and relevant legislation

In-depth knowledge of sales, relationship management and customer service

Knowledge of organizational procedures and policies

Knowledge of Makro software applications

This is a hands on position, with the emphasis on attention to detail.

Ability to work in a high pressure environment and motivate teams

Aptitude for problem solving

Desired Skills:

Sales & Marketing Management

E – Commerce

conduct trend analysis

Seller Lead

Audit & Compliance

Key Account Management

High proficiency with analysis

High proficiency with BI and modelling tools

Managing sales and marketing

conduct trend analysis on the seller pipeline

Marketplace strategies

improvement of seller support processes

Information Systems

Information Technology

Sales Management

Sales & Marketing Lead

Marketplace Seller success lead

Excellent customer service

relationship management and customer service

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

