Nester – Laser Cutting Supervisor at Leading Manufacturer of Turnstyles

- Purpose of the job:
- To ensure laser cutting nesting are done accurately according to drawing specifications and to supervise staff and ensure laser cutter operates effectively
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Laser cutting nestings 2. Supervision of staff 3. Housekeeping and Health and Safety4. Laser cutting machine 5. Team Effectiveness
- FOCUS AREA
- Laser cutting nestings
- Supervision
- Housekeeping and Health and Safety
- Laser cutting machine
- Team Effectiveness
- OUTPUT
- Ensure that job cards are completed within the allocated timeframe
- To supervise laser cutter staff
- Maintain housekeeping and Health and Safety standards
- To understand the laser machine
- Achieve team goals
- ASSOCIATED KEY TASKS AND ACTIVITIES
- Nesting of drawings on laser cutting machine – Ensure grades and thickness of material are correct before giving to laser cutters- Ensure nesting done efficiently to reduce wastage – Ensure cutting deadlines are met to meet customer requirements – Be able to nest on sheet metal and tubing
- Oversee laser cutting planning efficiently- Supervise the laser cutting staff of 4 and ensure doing work- Ensure stock take of laser is done regularly – Ensure that sheet metal stock is optimum for big orders – Ensure staff have nestings for daily plans – Planning and scheduling daily work as per production manager requirements – Ensure full sheets and off cuts packed in safe and secure manner – Ensure handover from shits are done correctly (day and night) – Ensure machine maintenance on laser cutter done according to specified schedule – Ensure maintenance don eon compressors- Ensure team is doing first cuts to ensure correct quality – Inspection laser cut parts to ensure cutting done according to set standards – Modification of laser parts on specified drawing programs- Ensure part identification done correctly for all cut components
- Maintain a safe work environment by following standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations- Achieve housekeeping standards- Ensure that the required housekeeping standards are maintained in the workplace- Adhere to Health and Safety standards
- Be able to know how to operate laser cutting machines – Be able to do centering on plate – Be able to change nozzles and pips as required
- Prepare adequately and participate actively and constructively in meetings- Proactively provide advice leading to improvement or resolution of problem areas identified- Create consultative conditions and build relationships so that advice is sought- Understand and live the values of the team- Undertake any other activity/task required within own scope and abilities
- PERFORMANCE STANDARDS AND MEASURES
- Staff are supervised and laser cutting planned efficiently
- Health and Safety rules are maintained- Comply with legal regulations
Achieve team goals- Achieve organizational and department objectives
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB
- Behavioural Skills
- Leadership skills
- Technical Skills
- Knowledge of land tech or any other nesting software
- Understanding of drawings
- Good communication skills
- People skills
- Understanding of company machinery
- Understanding of software
- Organizational and planning skills
- Problem solving
- Good technical skills
- Internal Contacts
- External Contacts
- Minimum Qualifications required to do the job
- Grade 12
- Minimum Experience required to do the job
- At least three years’ experience operating machine 2 years’ experience nesting Drafting qualification
Desired Skills:
- Supervision of staff
- technical skills
- organizational and planning
- good communication both written and verbal
- nesting
- laser cutting
- draughting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading Manufacturer of Turnstyles
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus