Nester – Laser Cutting Supervisor at Leading Manufacturer of Turnstyles

Apr 30, 2021

  • Purpose of the job:
  • To ensure laser cutting nesting are done accurately according to drawing specifications and to supervise staff and ensure laser cutter operates effectively

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Laser cutting nestings 2. Supervision of staff 3. Housekeeping and Health and Safety4. Laser cutting machine 5. Team Effectiveness
  • FOCUS AREA
  • Laser cutting nestings
  • Supervision
  • Housekeeping and Health and Safety
  • Laser cutting machine
  • Team Effectiveness
  • OUTPUT
  • Ensure that job cards are completed within the allocated timeframe
  • To supervise laser cutter staff
  • Maintain housekeeping and Health and Safety standards
  • To understand the laser machine
  • Achieve team goals
  • ASSOCIATED KEY TASKS AND ACTIVITIES
  • Nesting of drawings on laser cutting machine – Ensure grades and thickness of material are correct before giving to laser cutters- Ensure nesting done efficiently to reduce wastage – Ensure cutting deadlines are met to meet customer requirements – Be able to nest on sheet metal and tubing
  • Oversee laser cutting planning efficiently- Supervise the laser cutting staff of 4 and ensure doing work- Ensure stock take of laser is done regularly – Ensure that sheet metal stock is optimum for big orders – Ensure staff have nestings for daily plans – Planning and scheduling daily work as per production manager requirements – Ensure full sheets and off cuts packed in safe and secure manner – Ensure handover from shits are done correctly (day and night) – Ensure machine maintenance on laser cutter done according to specified schedule – Ensure maintenance don eon compressors- Ensure team is doing first cuts to ensure correct quality – Inspection laser cut parts to ensure cutting done according to set standards – Modification of laser parts on specified drawing programs- Ensure part identification done correctly for all cut components
  • Maintain a safe work environment by following standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations- Achieve housekeeping standards- Ensure that the required housekeeping standards are maintained in the workplace- Adhere to Health and Safety standards
  • Be able to know how to operate laser cutting machines – Be able to do centering on plate – Be able to change nozzles and pips as required
  • Prepare adequately and participate actively and constructively in meetings- Proactively provide advice leading to improvement or resolution of problem areas identified- Create consultative conditions and build relationships so that advice is sought- Understand and live the values of the team- Undertake any other activity/task required within own scope and abilities
  • PERFORMANCE STANDARDS AND MEASURES
  • Staff are supervised and laser cutting planned efficiently
  • Health and Safety rules are maintained- Comply with legal regulations

  • Achieve team goals- Achieve organizational and department objectives

  • COMPETENCIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB

  • Behavioural Skills
  • Leadership skills
  • Technical Skills
  • Knowledge of land tech or any other nesting software
  • Understanding of drawings
  • Good communication skills
  • People skills
  • Understanding of company machinery
  • Understanding of software
  • Organizational and planning skills
  • Problem solving
  • Good technical skills
  • Internal Contacts
  • External Contacts
  • Minimum Qualifications required to do the job
  • Grade 12
  • Minimum Experience required to do the job
  • At least three years’ experience operating machine 2 years’ experience nesting Drafting qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Supervision of staff
  • technical skills
  • organizational and planning
  • good communication both written and verbal
  • nesting
  • laser cutting
  • draughting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Manufacturer of Turnstyles

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

