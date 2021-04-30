Network Engineer

Description:

Network Engineers are responsible for building and maintaining the day-to-day operation of computer networks that companies and organizations rely on. These networks typically include an intranet, extranet, local area network (LAN), and wide area network (WAN).

“Operates company’s internal data communications systems. Plans, designs and implements local and wide-area network solutions between multiple platforms and protocols (including IP and VOIP). Supports/troubleshoots network issues and coordinates with vendors for installation of such items as routers and switches. Works on project implementation. Provides training and assists with proposal writing. Conducts project planning, cost analysis and vendor comparisons.”

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

Perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as routers, switches and cables.

Monitor network activity and configure network systems using complex computer software

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

Replacing faulty network hardware components when required.

Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems.

Coordinating computer network access and use.

Designing, configuring and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions

Ability to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network infrastructure devices, including wireless access points, firewall, routers, switches, controllers

Knowledge of application and network infrastructure protocols

Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Required Experience:

Solid experience working in a networking environment

Experience with network security

WAN and LAN experience

Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design

Requirements

CCNA

3-4 years’ experience in a networking role. Prefer someone who has worked in corporate and can demonstrate experience in large network environment.

Good communication and capable with interacting with non-technical / business people.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position