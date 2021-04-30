Performance Marketing and Digital Lead

Summary of Role

Are you a high-energy, team player who is comfortable with (and excited about) creating new processes for tracking results, getting deeply entrenched in marketing data and optimising results? Our growing purpose-led B2B business is in need of a strong performance marketing manager who is obsessed with lead generation, campaign-specific results and drives the marketing department’s commercial performance.

With guidance from CMO, the candidate grows brand awareness and revenue through multiple Demand Generation Platforms. This will include planning, executing and reporting on multiple digital strategies including Marketing Automation, SEO, Paid Search, and paid social media marketing. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in target /results driven Marketing/Communications, with a digital focus and specifically with marketing automation and CRM tools (such as HubSpot and Salesforce), Google Adwords, Google Analytics needed.

We are looking for an energetic, dedicated and hard-working team-player, who is happy to get involved in the grass roots work within the team, as well as support the more strategic side of the department and liaising with numerous agencies.

We are looking for an excellent communicator, who is happy to multi-task and someone who can relate to and understand the complexities of B2B audiences. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, combining analytical mind and creative capabilities, with a “gets-things-done” attitude, who would thrive in a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment.

Role Summary:

With the guidance of the CMO, responsible for developing and implementing integrated multichannel performance marketing and communication strategies to meet business B2B sales targets

Establish systems and metrics with agencies and tools to accurately measure key performance metrics such as CPL, CPV, CPA

Day to day management of media channel accounts to drive online leads in specific business sectors and maximise CPL, CPA and CLV

Be an expert in media platforms and analytics tools across multiple channels, including display (banner ads), mobile, search engine, social and online video

With support of agency, optimise account performance through campaign development, seo management and keyword management

Lead all digital strategies, working on all digital touchpoints to impact the customer journey effectively

With support of agency, identify new opportunities, channels and strategies to grow demand

Actively manage and report on campaign performance and quality of lead generation, working closely with BD teams to verify results

Working closely with the BD and Client Engagements teams to proactively align strategies and activities

Specific focus on digital marketing – including owned, earned and paid channels and working with business divisions to create and share content that brings clients’ and youth stories to life to drive sales

Telling the YES story through ‘shareable social content’ and afocus on digital marketing channels and campaigns that are driving sign-ups

Work with agency to:

Identify and present new growth opportunities to improve leads and CPL goals

Analyse campaign performance weekly and monthly and provide recommendations for improvement

Manage budget pacing

Critically interrogate their thinking and monitor performance against agreed metrics and provide insights to CMO

Research, Analysis and Reporting

Regularly monitor and assess key measurable statistics & data, so that marketing plans and initiatives can be adapted in order to drive ROI (this may include segmentation data, market research analysis and/or Google analytics for example)

Provide recommendations on channel strategy to optimise performance and

Keep abreast of best marketing practice

Source and analyse customer research, current market conditions, and competitor information as appropriate

Proactively create strategies and activities to improve the web presence, web tracking and increase usage of the website

Optimise Martech across the business in order to track and measure insights-driven marketing activities

Monitor paid media best practices and industry trends to idea innovative growth opportunities

Stakeholder support, Collaboration and engagement

Working closely with CMO and relevant divisions to support sales teams and to proactively align strategies and activities

Provide sales and client engagement teams timeously with stats and tools needed to drive leads for them to convert to sales an / or renewals

Track and monitor leads generated and report back senior leadership on lead data

This is a collaborative role and will need to work closely with tech, agencies, marketing team and other internal departments in an effort to optimise programmes, campaigns, and landing pages, based on the real-time performance and the ROI.

Builds in-house marketing automation in Hubspot (and Salesforce) to ensure that leads are converted into consumers through well-crafted campaigns and close partnership with the sales department.

Skills and Competencies

University Degree (or equivalent), preferably (but not essential) in Marketing / Communications / Digital or similar

Minimum 5+ years’ experience working in Marketing with sound understanding of multi-channel marketing principles, martech and analytics

At least 2 years’ experience in role utilising ad tech platforms and web analytics tools such as Google AdWords, Facebook advertising, Hubspot, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google Analytics

An analytical mindset and methodical approach -an ability make recommendations based on statistics

Acute attention to accuracy and detail

Excellent written and spoken English and the ability to manage multiple platforms

Excellent organisational skills, often working to tight deadlines

Experience in developing and delivering integrated digitally led omni-channel marketing strategies to meet ambitious business objectives and targets

Experience in managing creative agencies

Experience in regularly analysing, assessing and reporting on data against key deliverables

Experience in Marketing automation and CRM tools

Excellent interpersonal, collaboration, communication, negotiation & team working skills

Performance / target driven, mature and accountable

Own transport

Good organisation skills, ability to prioritise and proactive team-player

Strong analytical and project management skills

Maintaining internal and external professional relationships to manage and promote core values

Confident, mature, presentable, articulate and dynamic personality

B2B Marketing experience a plus

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

SEO

Marketing

google analytics

multi-channel marketing

CRM

B2B marketing

Branding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

TBC

