Principle Technician at PFG Building Glass

PFG is the leading manufacturer of float glass in Southern Africa, as well as laminated glass, mirrors, and sealant products. The company produces 260 000 tons of float glass products per annum, supplying into both domestic and international building and automotive industries.

Main job purpose:

To execute the maintenance strategy and to provide an efficient and effective engineering support service to ensure that the plants run safely with maximum reliability. (Electrical support function to the plant Engineer).

Main Objective:

Ensure adherence to safety and legal requirements as per the OHS Act for plant machinery, maintenance activities, projects and contractors.

Control and manage the relevant personnel and maintenance budget.

To implement continuous improvement and cost saving initiative projects and to ensure the optimal utilisation of materials, spares and services.

Execute the maintenance strategy, objectives and tactics in line with business requirements through available resources (People, cost, equipment and systems).

Provide technical support and mentor team members on Electrical / Instrumentation infrastructure, equipment and standards.

Responsible for the accuracy of the SAP PM equipment data base and optimisation of critical spare levels.

Perform root cause failure analysis on critical equipment and or system failures, identify, recommend and implement corrective measures.

Manage and oversee the risk assessment process and ensure that team members are trained on work instructions and SOPs.

To ensure staff are effectively managed though performance review processes and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent and Individual Development Plan (IDP) processes.

Responsible for accurate reporting for effective business decision making.

Ensure optimum performance and reliability of the plant and equipment by managing and coordinating the activities of the maintenance team and contractors.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s).

Grade 12.

Red Seal Electrical Trade.

National Diploma (Heavy Current).

Knowledge:

Knowledge of preventative maintenance techniques and their application.

Electrical Engineering knowledge.

Knowledge of automation systems (VSD, PLC, Scada).

Knowledge of high speed packaging equipment.

Knowledge of relevant legislation (including OHS Act).

Knowledge of Electrical backup systems.

Knowledge of Supply Chain and Spares Management.

Skills:

Business Acumen.

Interpersonal Skills.

Computer Proficiency (MS Office).

Negotiation skills.

Conflict Management Skills.

Project Management.

Presentation skills.

Experience:

8-10 Years Experience in a Manufacturing environment.

5 Years Expeience in Management level.

Manufacturing/ Technical Industry.

Desired Skills:

Red Seal Electrical Trade

Heavy Current

Maintenance

Electrical Engineering

VSD

PLC

Scada

high speed packaging equipment

Manufacturing

