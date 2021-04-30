Procurement Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

Formulate and monitor implementation of the procurement budget.

Develop systems that source credible, value adding suppliers and with risk managing measures.

Source, compare quotes or services from various potential prospects.

Maintain purchase order dashboard/register and provide frequent status report to stakeholders until delivery.

Establish good working relationships with all stakeholders such as suppliers and clients.

Automize procurement process to eliminate bottlenecks in sourcing to delivery.

Review, negotiate rates and service level agreements/contracts.

Conduct quality audits of our service providers and experience reviews by our end users.

Monitor business trends and product availability to pay the best price for company goods and services without sacrificing quality or delivery times.

Assesses total costs of company purchases and alert Business management of anomalies

Develops and implement strategies for procuring, storing, and distributing goods or services and maintaining stock levels.

Ensure maintenance of all procurement related documentations archive requirements.

Maintaining stock records and ensuring in reconcile to finance reports and registers.

Preparations of BID Specifications.

Maintenance of Supplier or Vendor Application forms.

Preparation of Tender adverts.

Compilation of tender evaluation packs for BEC and BAC committees.

Maintaining procurement policies.

Training programs and facilitating understanding of procurement policies and standard operating policies.

Read procurement and suppler email daily to ensure all procurement issues are addressed.

Ensure accurate BEC minutes are maintained.

Ensure Accurate payment splits are maintained.

Ensure procurement request maintains 5day turnaround time.

Ensure all invoices are paid on time seven days from receipt

Ensure accurate specifications are drafted and send to suppliers to give accurate quotes.

Written specific feedback on procurement plans and results are communicated to Business manager Monday and Thursday.

Receiving of goods and ensuring goods received are as per quality and specification requested.

Ensuring goods receipt note or signed delivery notes are attached to payment requests.

Continuous training of programs colleagues of procurement policy and SOP.

Maintaining workplace procurement platform with all necessary procurement documents and processes.

Continuous training of procurement officers to be able to procure independently.

Any other tasks as agreed with line manager.

QUALIFICATION,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

equivalent. At least 5 years work experience as a Procurement Manager or in similar role.

Strong working knowledge of sourcing and procurement techniques as well as an aptitude for reading the market.

Exceptional talent in negotiating and networking.

Solid knowledge of supplier or third-party management software.

Outstanding decision-making skills and ability to work well with numbers.

Significant experience in collecting and analysing data.

Knowledge of Supply Management Software (Database Management,)

Understanding of good governance ethics, BBBEE, SLA developments, Procurement act/principles

Excellent, mature leadership capabilities.

Procurement, Project Management, and Enterprise Resource Planning, and General Office Programs), specialized industry knowledge & experience.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Leadership

Supply Chain Management

Procurement

Bussiness Administration

Procurement Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Medical Research

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an NGO that empowers people and changes lives. Good health and quality of life arewhat motivates us to provide healthcare solutions and support for those who need it most

