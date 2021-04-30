Product Manager CM &E

As the Product Manager for the General Medicine portfolio you will have the following responsibilities:
- Leads the development of the strategic direction for the General Medicine portfolio (including launches)
- Responsible for the development, in co-leadership with medical, of the brand plans and (pre)launch plans for the General medicine products
- The Product Manager is responsible to lead the collaborative brand team (Sales, Medical, Regulatory, MAP) that will ensure our strategic objectives are met.
- They are responsible to ensure that our sales representatives are 100% abreast of strategy and are suitably prepared for flawless execution by providing portfolio-specific training and upskilling
- Develops and implements MCM strategy for their portfolio
- Is open and seeks in-market, patients and customer, insights to inform brand strategy
- Accountable to ensure that all activities and produced promotional materials comply with all (local) laws and regulations and internal guidelines / SOPs
- The Product Manager plays a critical role in the S&OP process and must ensure monthly submission of demand forecast, alignment with sales on the projections & maintaining a high level of forecast accuracy
- Aligns with and supports the South Africa strategic goals
Desired Skills:
- Degree in Sales and Marketing or Science Degree is preferred
- 2 Years Pharmaceutical Marketing role with a track record in marketing across the lifecycle of brands
- Launch experience
About The Employer:
Multi National Pharmaceautical Company