Product Manager CM &E

As the Product Manager for the General Medicine portfolio you will have the following responsibilities:

Leads the development of the strategic direction for the General Medicine portfolio (including launches)

Responsible for the development, in co-leadership with medical, of the brand plans and (pre)launch plans for the General medicine products

The Product Manager is responsible to lead the collaborative brand team (Sales, Medical, Regulatory, MAP) that will ensure our strategic objectives are met.

They are responsible to ensure that our sales representatives are 100% abreast of strategy and are suitably prepared for flawless execution by providing portfolio-specific training and upskilling

Develops and implements MCM strategy for their portfolio

Is open and seeks in-market, patients and customer, insights to inform brand strategy

Accountable to ensure that all activities and produced promotional materials comply with all (local) laws and regulations and internal guidelines / SOPs

The Product Manager plays a critical role in the S&OP process and must ensure monthly submission of demand forecast, alignment with sales on the projections & maintaining a high level of forecast accuracy

Aligns with and supports the South Africa strategic goals

Desired Skills:

Degree in Sales and Marketing or Science Degree is preferred

2 Years Pharmaceutical Marketing role with a track record in marketing across the lifecycle of brands

Launch experience

About The Employer:

Multi National Pharmaceautical Company

