Role Purpose
- Responsible for maintaining the product backlog by making sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with the vision of the product.
- The Product Owner represents the business or user, and is accountable for
- collaborating with the client to define what features will be present in the product release
- Help gather high-level requirements through market analysis, which contribute to high-level roadmap and strategy
- Perform core business analysis functions; elicit, analyze, validate, and document requirements for the product and development teams Initiative and run product pilots
- Manage special project initiatives, including the setup and delivery of programplans
- The ability to troubleshoot with our engineering, sales and customer service teams
- Ensure that products/services are discovered, designed, enhanced and
- packaged to deliver meaningful, differentiated and easy to experience value for healthcare providers
- Ensure ongoing collaboration and integration across all Healthbridge teams, throughout the products life-cycle
- Adopts an agile and iterative approach to getting things done
Description
- Has an intimate understanding of a healthcare provider’s world and their
- respective revenue cycle management & business-related needs.
- Proposes appropriate digital solutions to address these needs
- Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback
- Helps define the roadmap with the Head of Product, and ensures that they are understood by all relevant Healthbridge stakeholders
- Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model
- Manages the process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable products with clients and internal stakeholders
- Prioritises product backlogs focused on client value, client growth and revenue
- Works closely with the digital team to ensure agile development and successful product delivery
- Collaborates with multiple cross-functional teams (including business insights, digital, client service, marketing and training teams) to ensure that product designs and end to end client experiences are defined through behaviour design Is the product expert
- Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood
- Identifies and evaluates complementary 3rd party products to assess product-market fit and revenue potential, determines priority within the existing roadmap
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of product value to clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks
- Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all Healthbridge teams
- To ensure product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and user interface standards
Job Requirements
Qualifications & Experience
- A minimum of 2 years experience in a product owner role advantageous
- Experience in Business Analysis
- Experience in designing and launching cloud-based systems advantageous
- Domain knowledge and experience in healthcare is highly advantageous?
- Business or Comp Science related degree advantageous
- Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel
Knowledge and Skills
- Ability to gather and parse the opinions of multiple stakeholders, often
- acting as the middleman between your development team and other
- company leaders
- Extensive knowledge and application of product management principles
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal direct line
- management authority
- Demonstrated success defining and launching successful products
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- DevOps
- Big Query
- SQL
- Iteration
- User Research
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We exist to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives. We creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Our innovative solutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together.
We seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.