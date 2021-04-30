Product Owner

Role Purpose

Responsible for maintaining the product backlog by making sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with the vision of the product.

The Product Owner represents the business or user, and is accountable for

collaborating with the client to define what features will be present in the product release

Help gather high-level requirements through market analysis, which contribute to high-level roadmap and strategy

Perform core business analysis functions; elicit, analyze, validate, and document requirements for the product and development teams Initiative and run product pilots

Manage special project initiatives, including the setup and delivery of programplans

The ability to troubleshoot with our engineering, sales and customer service teams

Ensure that products/services are discovered, designed, enhanced and

packaged to deliver meaningful, differentiated and easy to experience value for healthcare providers

Ensure ongoing collaboration and integration across all Healthbridge teams, throughout the products life-cycle

Adopts an agile and iterative approach to getting things done

Description

Has an intimate understanding of a healthcare provider’s world and their

respective revenue cycle management & business-related needs.

Proposes appropriate digital solutions to address these needs

Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback

Helps define the roadmap with the Head of Product, and ensures that they are understood by all relevant Healthbridge stakeholders

Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model

Manages the process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable products with clients and internal stakeholders

Prioritises product backlogs focused on client value, client growth and revenue

Works closely with the digital team to ensure agile development and successful product delivery

Collaborates with multiple cross-functional teams (including business insights, digital, client service, marketing and training teams) to ensure that product designs and end to end client experiences are defined through behaviour design Is the product expert

Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood

Identifies and evaluates complementary 3rd party products to assess product-market fit and revenue potential, determines priority within the existing roadmap

Ensures ongoing monitoring of product value to clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value

Ensures ongoing monitoring of product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks

Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all Healthbridge teams

To ensure product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and user interface standards

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

A minimum of 2 years experience in a product owner role advantageous

Experience in Business Analysis

Experience in designing and launching cloud-based systems advantageous

Domain knowledge and experience in healthcare is highly advantageous?

Business or Comp Science related degree advantageous

Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel

Knowledge and Skills

Ability to gather and parse the opinions of multiple stakeholders, often

acting as the middleman between your development team and other

company leaders

Extensive knowledge and application of product management principles

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal direct line

management authority

Demonstrated success defining and launching successful products

Desired Skills:

JIRA

DevOps

Big Query

SQL

Iteration

User Research

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We exist to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives. We creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Our innovative solutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together.

We seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

