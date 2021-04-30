Programme Manager

Short Term (9 month) contract position for an International Mining Company at the Johannesburg Campus exists

The position includes ownership for identifying, prioritizing, and coordinating project and program resources engaged with all initiatives within the selected project portfolio. The portfolio manager is a primary resource to the project/program-related steering committees, and the senior leadership assigned to oversee the portfolio. The position is also responsible for senior executive engagement and reporting on the state and performance of initiatives within the selected project portfolio.

This role assumes the overarching responsibility for supporting organizational and IT leadership in their efforts at overseeing, managing and leveraging the entire life cycle of IT investments and initiatives to optimally achieve enterprise goals and objectives.

Executive Steering Committee-level presentations

Portfolio Management milestone plans and resource allocation

Accept responsibility for deliverables and timeline commitments.

Directly supervise the team members.

Perform or contribute to performance reviews for project/program managers.

Mentor junior level staff.

Contribute to ongoing improvement of organizational project management processes.

Minimum of 10 years’ IT/IM/IS Project Management experience with a successful project management track record in full life cycle information technology implementation projects, with proven record of execution to time and budget.

·Minimum of 5 years’ experience in portfolio, program management experience

Knowledge and understanding of standard project management tools (for example, Microsoft Project, Clarizen).

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

Full job spec will be provided on reques

Learn more/Apply for this position