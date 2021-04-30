Project Manager

A short term contract is available within a International Mining Company at the Johannesburg Campus
- Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience (Postgraduate Preferred)
- Eight to ten years of experience in project management activities
- Project Management Qualification (PMP preferred)
- Build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress. Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them. Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality
- Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered. Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible
- Strong supplier & people management skills
- agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)
- Experience of innovation initiatives
- Well-developed organizational/documentation skills
- Ability to identify and resolve exceptions and to review data
- Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
Full job spec will be supplied on request