Project Manager

A short term contract is available within a International Mining Company at the Johannesburg Campus

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience (Postgraduate Preferred)

Eight to ten years of experience in project management activities

Project Management Qualification (PMP preferred)

Build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress. Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them. Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality

Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered. Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible

Strong supplier & people management skills

agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)

Experience of innovation initiatives

Well-developed organizational/documentation skills

Ability to identify and resolve exceptions and to review data

Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations

Full job spec will be supplied on request

Learn more/Apply for this position