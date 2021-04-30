QA Engineer at Parvana

About the Client:

Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.

Assisting with all testing processes and environments.

Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.

Working closely with developers to ensure quality.

Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.

Creating automated tests within release cycles.

Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.

Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.

Taking part in the following:

Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives. Collaborative-development and code-reviews. Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Skills / Experience:

2+ yearsâ€™ experience as a QA engineer.

Test automation experience.

BDD experience.

Excellent attention to detail.

C# (or similar) experience.

Experience in the following would be advantageous: Experience with TDD. Experience with continuous integration.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

