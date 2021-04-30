QA Engineer at Parvana

QA Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.

  • Assisting with all testing processes and environments.

  • Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.

  • Working closely with developers to ensure quality.

  • Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.

  • Creating automated tests within release cycles.

  • Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.

  • Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.

  • Taking part in the following:

    • Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

    • Collaborative-development and code-reviews.

    • Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

  • Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2+ yearsâ€™ experience as a QA engineer.
  • Test automation experience.
  • BDD experience.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • C# (or similar) experience.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Experience with TDD.
    • Experience with continuous integration.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position