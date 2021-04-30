QA Engineer at Parvana

QA Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.
- Assisting with all testing processes and environments.
- Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.
- Working closely with developers to ensure quality.
- Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.
- Creating automated tests within release cycles.
- Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.
- Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.
- Taking part in the following:
- Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
- Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ yearsâ€™ experience as a QA engineer.
- Test automation experience.
- BDD experience.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- C# (or similar) experience.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Experience with TDD.
- Experience with continuous integration.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]