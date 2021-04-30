Recruitment Specialist at Maptte Pty Lttd

We are looking for a Recruitment Specialist to undertake all hiring activities, from advertising open roles to interviewing candidates and closing hires. This is to assist the company to capacitate itself with 100 sales representatives over a period of 6 months. The candidate must be able to recruit and retain the candidates recruited to enable the company to build its sales force

Recruitment Specialist responsibilities include connecting with potential candidates online and offline, screening applications and supporting hiring managers. If you have experience evaluating candidates for roles of various fields and seniority levels, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will be responsible for hiring qualified people while maintaining a positive candidate experience.

Key Responsibilities

Recruitment

Design and implement a recruitment for the company to reach 100 sales reps over a period of 6 months

Build and report on quarterly and annual hiring plans

Create and publish job ads in various portals

Network with potential hires through professional groups on social media and during events

Collaborate with hiring managers to set qualification criteria for future employees

Screen resumes and job applications

Conduct initial phone screens to create shortlists of qualified candidates

Interview candidates in-person for a wide range of roles (junior, senior and executive)

Track hiring metrics including time-to-hire, time-to-fill and source of hire

Design, distribute and measure the results of candidate experience surveys

Train and advise hiring managers on interviewing techniques and assessment methods

Host and participate in job fairs

Follow up with candidates throughout the hiring process

Maintain a database of potential candidates for future job openings

Requirements

Proven experience as a Recruitment Specialist, Recruiter or similar role

Hands-on experience with the largest job sites like Monster and Indeed

Knowledge of sourcing techniques on social media and niche professional websites like LinkedIn, Facebook, Github and Stack Overflow

Familiarity with applicant tracking systems

Strong interpersonal skills

Good written and verbal communications skill

Team spirit

BSc in Human Resources Management, Organizational Psychology, Business Administration or relevant field

Own car

Role Specifications

Job Title : Recruitment specialist

Reports : Management

Contract type : 6 months

Location : Gauteng(Johannesburg)

Remuneration : R 15 000.00

Closing date: 30 May 2021

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Candidate Management

Candidate Screening

Candidate Assessment

Applicant Tracking Systems

Candidate Selection

Telephone interviewing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Maptte (Pty) Ltd is a multi-faceted 100% black owned financial services company. Maptte was founded in 2016 and offers cutting edge financial & investment services. We specialise in Financial Management, Business Development and Insurance. We also provide training and development for professionals through our very own Maptte Academy.

Established by individuals who have over 20 years of industry experience, the level of dedication, integrity and ability to deliver quality assured services has made us a very formidable player within this very competitive industry. We o?er expertise from multiple disciplines to provide our clients with the best ?nancial solutions for both their personal lives and businesses within various sectors.

We pride ourselves in the ability to adapt in a constantly shifting economy to make sure our clients and their businesses maximise their efficiency and returns. At Maptte, we invest in your journey.

