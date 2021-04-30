Regional Operations Manager

The main purpose of the job:

This role will be responsible for all the client’s service delivery in the Cape region and other coastal areas, as assigned by the COO from time to time. It will include caretaking, and being accountable for, all client-facing and internal operational activity required to deliver services and solutions for clients in that region. The intent of the role is to mature and streamline operations including all elements of talent management, facilities management, operations management, project management, service delivery, and support in the region.

Key responsibilities:

Operations Management

To take ultimate ownership of all projects, services and delivery teams in the region and ensure that they are delivered in a manner that meets and exceeds our clients’ expectations;

To serve as a point of escalation in the region for delivery issues and remain accountable for driving them to satisfactory resolution;

To ensure that the way in which services are delivered, in the region maximise customer satisfaction and profitability for the client;

To ensure that a clear understanding of contractual obligations are carried through to delivery teams and integrated into the ways of work in the region;

To put in place, and deliver services in line with, internal operational level agreements (OLA’s);

To organise and manage service delivery teams in a manner that is cost efficient and effective for successful delivery.

Implement/ Develop and mature operational processes so that the region operates as efficiently and effectively as possible;

To optimise and streamline internal-facing operations through improved management of capacity and processes;

To ensure that operations for the region is delivered in line with the necessary regulations, governance and internal frameworks; and

To mitigate operational risk and exposure stemming from operational activities in the region.

Facilities Management

To oversee and be accountable for management of the office space, vehicles and other facilities-related items within the region;

To be responsible for, and ensure compliance to, all Health & Safety requirements in the region; and

To look after all shared services and non-sales-related functions within the region;

To manage and oversee all operational staff including any reception staff, drivers and other Facilities personnel in the region.

Talent Management

To manage all operational staff in the region;

To oversee non-sales-related staff and functions within the region;

To manage operational staff in the region as part of a matrix structure and ensure collaboration with the respective business functions at the client’s head office;

Ensure that all operational staff within the region are motivated and well managed;

Ensure that succession plans are in place, and progress is tracked, for all operational roles within the region;

Monitor and manage staff performance levels; and

Ensure optimisation of operational structures so that teams are appropriately lean yet high performing.

Financial Management

Take overall accountability of the region’s operational expenses;

Prepare and manage the operational budget for the region to ensure efficient and effective control of costs; and

Take ownership of all vendor management for the region, including associated financial and contractual management.

Collaboration

To collaborate with the Service Delivery Managers to ensure that client requirements, and contractual obligations, are well understood and delivered against;

Ensure that there is a collaboration with the appropriate business functions, at the client’s head office, and that staff and delivery is aligned to these functions; and

Collaborate with sales in an appropriate manner to help the client to win new business and retain existing clients.

Key performance measures:

Financial

Contribution to year-on-year growth for the region;

Revenue and profitability of the region;

Cost control and optimisation of the region’s costs; and

Growth in annuity revenue within the region.

Leadership

Staff performance and retention;

Transformation and Employment Equity drive

Viability and execution of succession plans;

Levels of collaboration within, and from, the region; and

Development of staff within the region.

Operational Management

Retention and extension of service contracts in the region;

Service call volumes, escalations, and other service metrics for the region;

Operational efficiency of the region;

Quality of service delivery and operations of the region against benchmarks;

Additional details around key performance measures will be defined as part of annual performance appraisal processes.

Operational Overview:

Multiple direct reports;

Overall team size of approximately 20 staff;

Knowledge:

Competencies

A strong grasp of best practice operations management;

Excellent leadership and relationship management skills;

Strategic thinker;

Performance Management experience and skills;

Commercial mindset;

Process analysis and design skills;

Excellent Service Level Management skills; and

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills;

Qualification & Experience

Relevant degree in Business or Operations Management;

Minimum of 7 years operations experience of which at least 4 years have been in Management roles;

Proven ability to drive collaboration and lead multi-disciplinary matrix teams;

Significant experience in the delivery of projects, services, and solutions;

Previous budgeting and procurement experience are essential;

Previous experience in the effective management of vendor relationships and contract management;

Proven experience in performance management and leading disciplinary actions; and

Understanding of service delivery models and the commercialisation thereof

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

Operational Management

Facilities Management

Talent Management

Financial Management

Strategic Management

Relationship Management

Performance Management

Process Analysis

Process Design

Service Level Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

