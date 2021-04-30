Release Manager

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Release Engineer to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To facilitate IT releases, processes and execution to help ensure value delivery through relevant release methodology.
- Escalates impediments, manages risk, assures value delivery and helps drive continual improvement.
Experience and requirements
- Bachelor’s in computer science (BCompSc) or related field or relevant work experience
- 5 years experience in Release Engineer role (solid understanding of project management principles)
- ITIL Certification (Release and Control) advantageous
- SAFe Framework qualification
- Advance knowledge of software development lifecylce
- Demonstrated understanding and supporting of Agile delivery model
- Demonstrated effective leadershp and analytical skills
- Experience working in an Agile organization using Scrum, XP, Kanban, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), or other scaling model is prefferred
- Proficient knowledge of at least one Agile software management tool
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- XP
- Kanban
- Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)