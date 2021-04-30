Release Manager

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Release Engineer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • To facilitate IT releases, processes and execution to help ensure value delivery through relevant release methodology.
  • Escalates impediments, manages risk, assures value delivery and helps drive continual improvement.

Experience and requirements

  • Bachelor’s in computer science (BCompSc) or related field or relevant work experience
  • 5 years experience in Release Engineer role (solid understanding of project management principles)
  • ITIL Certification (Release and Control) advantageous
  • SAFe Framework qualification
  • Advance knowledge of software development lifecylce
  • Demonstrated understanding and supporting of Agile delivery model
  • Demonstrated effective leadershp and analytical skills
  • Experience working in an Agile organization using Scrum, XP, Kanban, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), or other scaling model is prefferred
  • Proficient knowledge of at least one Agile software management tool

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • XP
  • Kanban
  • Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)

