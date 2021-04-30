Release Manager

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Release Engineer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To facilitate IT releases, processes and execution to help ensure value delivery through relevant release methodology.

Escalates impediments, manages risk, assures value delivery and helps drive continual improvement.

Experience and requirements

Bachelor’s in computer science (BCompSc) or related field or relevant work experience

5 years experience in Release Engineer role (solid understanding of project management principles)

ITIL Certification (Release and Control) advantageous

SAFe Framework qualification

Advance knowledge of software development lifecylce

Demonstrated understanding and supporting of Agile delivery model

Demonstrated effective leadershp and analytical skills

Experience working in an Agile organization using Scrum, XP, Kanban, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), or other scaling model is prefferred

Proficient knowledge of at least one Agile software management tool

Desired Skills:

Scrum

XP

Kanban

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)

